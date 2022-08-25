WhatsApp starts testing Communities in the app

WhatsApp had announced earlier this year that it would launch the “Communities” feature, which makes it possible to join groups that talk about the same topic, for example.

Apparently, the tool is getting closer and closer to being released, as the Meta messenger is already using some users from selected countries to test it.

WhatsApp’s new Communities feature will allow you to add 10 different groups to each community and members can split into smaller discussion groups, even to facilitate socializing.

The new tool will also give administrators new powers. The famous “adms” will be able to remove messages that they consider “errant or problematic” and can send announcement messages to everyone in the group.

The WABetaInfo portal, which specializes in WhatsApp news, reported that Communities will appear in a new separate tab of the app.

It is not yet possible to know when the feature will be available to all users, but it is hoped that soon everyone will be able to try WhatsApp Communities.

WhatsApp starts testing feature that blocks prints

WhatsApp is testing a new feature capable of blocking screenshots, the famous prints. The new tool is yet another Meta strategy to increase users’ privacy.

The print blocking will only be valid for single view photos and videos, which disappear after being opened. Currently, despite disappearing once opened, recipients can still take screenshots of the media.

When it is officially launched, the feature will not be activated automatically, users will have to manually block prints every time they want to send new media.

