WHATSAPP will be blocked on some cell phones; check the list

O Whatsapp will be blocked from some cell phones. According to messenger information, the application update will become incompatible with older operating systems. Included in this list are iPhones (iOS), Android, KaiOS, among others. The measure takes effect from mid-October this year.

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

Check out the cell phone models that will no longer operate WhatsApp

See below:

iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7; Caterpillar Cat B15; Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; UMi X2; Lenovo A820; Faea F1 and THL W8.

WhatsApp has news

Currently, users of Whatsapp are already receiving the new platform feature that allows them to react to messages with emojis. The novelty was announced and is already being released gradually for the Android and iOS versions of the messenger.

From now on, it is already possible to react to the contents with six different options of figures, being the jewel, heart, crying with laughter, amazed, crying with sadness and hands together. The tool will save messaging platform users time.

According to Meta, the new functionality is available from versions 2.22.9 for iOS and 2.22.8 for Android. However, the company did not set a deadline for all users to have access to the resource.

However, it is important to emphasize that if you want to have the functionality available as quickly as possible on your Whatsappjust try to update the application.