When it premieres, plot, cast and everything about the HBO series

Everything you need to know about Euphoria and what to expect in Season 3!

From time to time, behold, that series appears that, whether by the work of fate or just to arouse the genuine interest of the public, becomes the very definition of the word phenomenon. lost and game of Thrones are great examples of this, as well as euphoria.

the series of HBO came softly there in 2019, and with two seasons under his belt, he has already conquered a legion of fans raving about the story created by Sam Levinson. The second year further elevated the show’s influence on pop culture, ensuring high expectations for the production’s future.

With that in mind, we have prepared a complete guide on the next steps of euphoria, gathering here what is already known about the third season of HBO’s success!

What is the story of Euphoria?

Inspired by an Israeli miniseries of the same name, euphoria is an American production that follows the lives of a group of young people and their journeys in search of self-knowledge. Among them is streeta 17-year-old girl who tries to get back on her feet after leaving rehab because of an overdose, a consequence of her excessive drug abuse since her early teens.

Following in the footsteps of series like skins, euphoria deals with issues involving the world of drugs, sex, romantic relationships, family conflicts and how friendships help shape our character.

Is the third season of Euphoria confirmed?

Yea! After season two of euphoria become the second most watched series from HBO, second only to game of Thrones (via Variety), it was only a matter of time before the third season was confirmed.

The renewal for the third year took place on the day February 4, 2022days before the conclusion of the second chapter of the series, which took place in February 27 of 2022.

When does the third season of Euphoria premiere?

Still there is no set date for the premiere of the third season of euphoria. So far, all we have are speculations regarding the launch, which could happen around 2024.

in response to Entertainment Tonightduring an event euphoria in Los Angeles (USA) which took place in April 2022, the actress Zendaya, who plays the character Rue in the series, was asked about a possible premiere date. She said:

“I believe it may be true [a estreia em 2024]. Honestly, I have no idea. There are some producers who know more than I do, you can ask them.”

By way of comparison, the first season of euphoria came to the world in June 2019, while the second only arrived in January 2022. Thus, the waiting period between one chapter and another was of more than two yearssomething that could be repeated for the third season.

However, it is worth remembering that the production of the second season was interrupted because of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020. Therefore, the waiting period until the third season may be shorter.

How many episodes will the third season of Euphoria have?

About number of episodes from the third season of euphoria, there is no official announcement still. However, if we take into account the previous seasons, it can be said that the next year of the series will probably have eight episodes with an average duration of one hour.

What is the story of the third season of Euphoria?

As well as the premiere date, the story of the third season of euphoria also It’s a mystery. As the Season 2 finale is still relatively recent, we still don’t have much information about a possible plot for the next chapter, but an interview with Zendaya at The Hollywood Reporter may clarify some issues.

In the conversation, the actress was asked what she would like to explore in the third year and indicated a possible time jump.

Zendaya said:

“I think it would be cool to explore the characters outside of school. I want to see how Rue plays out on her sobriety journey, how chaotic it can be. But I also want to see that with the other characters, what are they going to do with their lives after high school is over and what kind of people do they want to be. The most special thing about the second season was that we were able to delve deeper [nos outros personagens]. I believe we can do that again in season three. There is so much talent, we want to make sure that everyone has a chance to get that.”

So, taking into account that Zendaya is also an executive producer on the series, it’s possible that the plot of the third season will jump back in time to explore a new journey of characters from euphoria and how they will cope with their lives outside the school environment. Bearing in mind that this is all speculation so far, of course.

What is the cast of Euphoria season 3?

Again, it’s not 100% official yet, but we can hope that a good part of the cast of the series returns for the third season in euphoria.

Are they:

Zendaya as rue Bennett ;

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaugh ;

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard ;

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez ;

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard ;

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs ;

Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez ;

as ; Dominic Fike as Elliot ;

Storm Reid as Gia Bennett .

Angus Cloud should also return as Fezco. Although the character was shot and arrested at the end of the second season, it is likely that he will show up in the next chapter.

Already Javon Waltonthe actor who plays Ashtray, is an unknown. The second season of the series had an electrifying moment involving the boy and that planted a doubt in the fans’ minds: is he really dead?

A lot of people are theorizing that Ash managed to escape certain death, and the actor who plays him also seems to share that opinion. In an interview with Entertainment WeeklyWalton said that “we are not 100% sure he is dead”since the circumstances – after all, we didn’t actually see the boy dead – can work in the character’s favor.

The actress Chloe Cherry can also return to the next season as fayeand there is an opening for the introduction of new faces in the plot, as happened in the second season.

Where to watch Euphoria?

The two seasons of euphoria are available in the catalog HBO Max.

Bearing in mind that the series has two special episodes that were released after the conclusion of the first season. Are they: Trouble Don’t Last Always (Problems don’t last foreverin free translation), which focuses on Rue, and F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob (Fuck anyone who isn’t oneThe sea ​​bubble, in free translation), which has Jules as its focus. Both are also available on HBO Max.

