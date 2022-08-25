Who are the two Brazilian cardinals who can replace the Pope | World

Share on WhatsApp

Among the cardinals are two Brazilians of voting age during a possible conclave. They are Dom Leonardo Steiner and Dom Paulo Cezar Costa.

As part of the meeting, the names of Brazilians can be put to a vote as possible candidates for the role of Pope in the future.

Pope Francis prepares succession with inauguration of 20 new cardinals

Dom Leonardo Steiner, Archbishop of Manaus

Announced by Pope Francis as the new cardinal of the Catholic Church in May this year, the Archbishop of Manaus, Dom Leonardo Steiner, is the first cardinal from the Brazilian Amazon.

Dom Leonardo Ulrich Steiner took office as Archbishop of Manaus in January 2020. He has taken over the position held by Archbishop Sergio Castriani since 2013. Until then, Steiner served as head of the local church and served as auxiliary bishop of Brasília.

In addition, Dom Leonardo has twice been secretary general of the National Confederation of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB).

The cardinal was born on November 6, 1950 in Forquilhinha, State of Santa Catarina, in the Diocese of Criciúma (Brazil). FHe made his religious profession in the Order of Friars Minor on 2 August 1976 and was ordained a priest on 21 January 1978.

He studied Philosophy and Theology at the Franciscans of Petrópolis; he holds a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Pedagogy from the Salesian College of Lorena. He obtained his Licentiate and Doctorate in Philosophy at the Pontifical University Antonianum in Rome.

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, of the Archdiocese of Brasília

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, of the Archdiocese of Brasília, was made cardinal on the same date as Leonardo Steiner. Before that he was Archbishop of Brasilia from December 2020 to May this year.

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa was born in Valença, in the state of Rio de Janeiroon July 20, 1967.

According to Dom Paulo Cezar Costa, the cardinals have a mission to serve the people of God, helping the Pope in the government of the church.

“And that is what the Pope asks of me, and I will try to do it with joy, serve with joy, looking to Jesus Christ, the great servant. To seek to serve the people of God with joy. To continue serving our beloved archdiocese with joy and to serve the Pope in the government of the church for what he asks, what he requests”, he said.

Dom Paulo Cezar Costa

The cardinal holds a degree in theology from the Higher Institute of Theology of the Archdiocese of Rio de Janeiro (1991), a master’s degree in theology from the Pontificia Universitas Gregoriana (1998) and a doctorate in theology from the Pontificia Universitas Gregoriana (2001). Dom Paulo Cezar Costa was ordained a priest at the age of 25, when he was parish vicar in the Parish of São Pedro and São Paulo, in the municipality of Paraíba do Sul.

In 2010, he was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of São Sebastião do Rio de Janeiro. In June 2011, he had his name released as a member of the Episcopal Pastoral Commission for the Doctrine of the Faith of the CNBB. During the World Youth Day, in 2013, Dom Paulo Cezar Costa acted as Administrative Director.