Matt Smith Was Afraid House of the Dragon Couldn’t ‘Keep Up’ Game of Thrones

One of the top series of 2022, House of the Dragon is spin-off of game of Thrones and broke some audience records. Nonetheless, Matt Smithinterpreter of Daemon Targaryenhesitated to join the series when he heard about the auditions.

According to Smith during an interview with The Hollywood Reporterhis manager approached him to discuss the availability of a role in a “new series that is a prequel to game of Thrones.” The actor’s initial response was that it would be “hard to keep up” with the original series based on the books by George RR Martin.

+++READ MORE: George RR Martin wants House of the Dragon to be bigger than The Lord of the Rings: ‘I’m competitive’

“I was in a parking lot and my agent said, ‘There’s this part in this new show that’s a prequel to game of Thrones,'” recalled the artist. “And I was like, ‘Ahhh. I don’t know. It’s hard, isn’t it? It’s hard to follow. Haven’t we seen this before?’ But then [a oferta] It kind of didn’t go away. then came [a proposta] again, and then I went to do a screen test, and then that was it.”

A gift befitting a dragon princess. pic.twitter.com/8kxRMOLXAM — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 22, 2022

House of the Dragon honors Emilia Clarke, says actor

interpreter of Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon, Steve Toussaint explained how the spin-off of game of Thrones honor Emilia Clarkeinterpreter of Daenerys Targaryen in game of Thrones.

+++READ MORE: House of the Dragon: Actor explains King Viserys’ succession to the Iron Throne

During an interview with Men’s Healththe actor was aware of the criticism of game of Thrones in relation to the representation of women in the series of HBO based on the books of George RR Martin. One of the people who most talked about this in public was Clarke – and that this was quite important for the development of the spin-off.

“I never met Emilia Clarkebut I read things she said and how she was able to assert herself more as the seasons went on,” he explained. Steve Toussaint. “In the beginning, you see all sorts of things happening to her. [House of the Dragon] the importance of having other voices in the script emerge. The fact that we have women directors and writers, there’s less exploitation.”

+++READ MORE: Game of Thrones: George RR Martin says that House of the Dragon improves a character from the books

“There is violence and sex, but at the heart of it is the conflict between two women. [Princesa Rhaenyra e a amiga Alicent Hightower],” she continued. “Whether this reflects the increasing status and power of women in our society, I don’t know. It’s still about relationships. It’s still about people trying to maneuver.”

It’s still about eyes you’re seeing as you speak. Guess I’ll have to watch it all and then get back to you.