With symptoms of viral hepatitis, David Luiz can reach a total of 21 games as an embezzlement at Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Player left the field due to illness in the game with São Paulo

Last Wednesday’s game (24), between Flamengo and São Paulo, left the red-blacks excited about the high chances of reaching the final of the Copa do Brasil, after the 3-1 victory. However, not everything was positive. in Morumbi. David Luiz left the field earlier than expected and worried the fans. Now, with a possible diagnosis of the player revealed, the defender, who has not been present on many occasions, may be even more lacking in the team.

Flamengo played 56 matches in the 2022 season, and the defender was present in 35. Throughout the year, David Luiz was absent due to injuries, such as the grade 1 he suffered in the calf, and also to solve ‘personal problems’, with the endorsement by the Mais Querido board. This Thursday (25), it was announced that the Rubro-Negro player underwent a series of tests and a possible diagnosis is viral hepatitis.

In Flamengo’s last match, in the first game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, David Luiz was substituted at the beginning of the second half. The player caused concern among fans, who thought that an injury could have happened during the match. In an interview, on leaving the field, the defender only commented that he was going through something serious, but that he would soon talk more about it.

While the Gávea team carries out more tests and studies the treatment that will be given to David Luiz, the fans suffer without knowing the exact date of his absence. The player must not be present at the next Flamengo game, which takes place on Sunday (28), at 18:00 (Brasilia time). The duel will be at Maracanã and had the presence of Fabrício Bruno among the holders, as a substitute for shirt 23. Coluna do Fla, as usual, will broadcast the match on Youtube, with narration by Rafa Penido.