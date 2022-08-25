Woman finds ‘strange’ animals nestled under her dog’s bed

Three weeks ago, during a stormy night, a woman named Emma Jane Kidd found three strange animals taking refuge in the bed of Merlin, her dog.

First, the woman heard strange noises coming from the dog’s corner, when she approached and crouched down she saw the family nestled under the bed. Emma identified the animals: they were quendas, also known as southern brown bandicoots, a marsupial native to southwest and south of Australia.

The animal is a marsupial native to southwestern and southern Australia. (Photo: Facebook/Darling Range Wildlife Shelter WA)

The small family consisted of the mother and her three cubs. Upon seeing Emma and Merlin, the female fled leaving the month-old cubs behind.

And to support them, Emma called the Darling Range Wildlife Shelter for help – a non-profit organization that treats and rehabilitates native Australian wildlife to release them back into the wild.

The volunteers were incredulous to learn that these animals had sought refuge in a person’s house, as they live in the forest.

“Quendas often live in backyards and local woods,” a Darling Range Wildlife Shelter representative told The Dodo. “It’s not uncommon to see them if you live in the hills. But these falls nesting in the dog’s bed on the porch of the house is very unusual.”

The puppies’ mother ran away scared leaving them alone under the bed. (Photo: Facebook/Darling Range Wildlife Shelter WA)

The NGO made a post on its social media, making people aware of what to do when they find a wild animal at home.

The right thing is to seek professional help rather than trying to rehabilitate it on your own. Just like Emma did, when she found the falls she sought help from the institution.

“[Os animais] need to be taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitators as soon as possible and not held by members of the public,” the shelter representative said.

Emma asked wildlife professionals for help. (Photo: Personal Archive/Emma Jane Kidd)

The sisters will remain in the sanctuary’s care until they are old enough to survive on their own in the wild.

“They are not dogs!” the shelter wrote. “The triplets are now in our care and we hope they grow up beautiful and healthy.”

