Xbox responds to Playstation and will not raise the price of Xbox Series X|S

Today, Playstation fans and the gaming industry at large were taken aback by the rise in prices of the PlayStation 5 in several major markets. Price increases reach 20% or more in some regions. The company blamed inflation and problems in the global economy for this feat.

On the other hand, everyone was aware of whether Microsoft will follow this path with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It is worth noting that the Redmond company, unlike the Xbox One generation, has been gaining a lot of ground, including in Japan! So it would be possible for the green side to also follow this path and decide to increase its values.

Fortunately, in a statement to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed thatand there are no plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series Sreiterating that they will remain at their base RRPs in various currencies including USD, GBP and EUR.

“We are constantly evaluating our business to provide our fans with great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S MSRP remains at $299 (£250, €300) and the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500).”

Of course, this is not a guarantee that we will never see a price increase on Microsoft consoles, but it is still a great sign for the company to continue offering, in addition to great services, consoles at more attractive prices for its customers.

