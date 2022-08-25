Xiaomi Mi Band 7 or Huawei Band 7: which smart bracelet to buy?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is a smart bracelet that takes advantage of the popularity of its predecessors to stay at the top of this wearable market. However, let’s see if the arrival of the Huawei Band 7 can make the “reign” of the smartband shaken in a real comparison.

Fitness trackers stand out for their compact format, but they have differences that can be crucial when choosing. Therefore, knowing details about them can help you define what your next device will be.

It is worth remembering that we are comparing the two bracelets in their global versions. Therefore, the resource focused on Asian and European audiences — NFC — will not be listed among the characteristics that differentiate their qualities. Interested in knowing who wins this contest? Then check out the full comparison.

design and construction

Visually, the Huawei Band 7 is very reminiscent of a smart watch due to the format it has. It has a rectangular display part with a thickness that validates the visibility of information very well without unnecessary clippings or adjustments.

As we have in the Mi Band 7, for example, the classic pill format is positive for those who prefer compact devices, but ends up becoming a negative point for viewing text content, as in the case of messages.

On the side of the Huawei device, there is a button to navigate between the menus in order to complement the touches on the screen. Xiaomi’s equipment is completely free of keys, so all information is adjusted on the display and by gestures.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7’s body is more compact (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The back of the smartbands is equivalent as they only bring the specific sensors for use with the PPG, SPO2 and heart rate sensors. In addition, the connections for charging via magnetic cable, which have different sizes, but similar operation.

One point that is important to make clear is related to the clear difference between the Huawei Band 7 and Mi Band 7 bracelets. Xiaomi’s accessory is a little more fragile for long-term use, while the competitor’s model brings a more close to that of a watch to facilitate the fixation on the wrist and increase its durability.

Screen

The screen is another element that demonstrates the big difference between the two smart bracelets. Despite both having an AMOLED panel, the Mi Band 7 has a 1.62-inch pill-shaped display.

As much as it is larger in number, the use of Xiaomi’s device may not please users who are eager to see more information on the screen. On the other hand, Huawei managed to make its product beneficial in this regard by having a rectangular shape that favors the distribution of information on the display.

The Huawei Band 7’s screen is bigger and has better use (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The screen quality of both models is very interesting for information visibility, as well as reading compact messages. In addition, both can have custom backgrounds, but the Mi Band 7 brings several free watchface options, while the Huawei Band 7 has a large part of its paid image catalog, with values ​​that can reach R$ 20.

Resources

Regarding the amount of resources focused on exercises, the two smart bracelets have several alternatives. The Mi Band 7 brings 120 activity options, and the Huawei Band 7 already allows 96 sports practices to be tracked.

Even though there is this difference in numbering, both have an attractive variety for this type of use. In addition, the sensitivity of the sensor makes the accuracy equivalent in everyday life.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that their interface is a little slower due to excess resources, and not even the processor upgrade helped to make the devices perform better.

From a user experience point of view, however, the Mi Band 7 manages to be more pleasant, as it has built-in features that cannot be found in the Huawei Band 7, or that have superior functionality.

The Huawei Band 7 is the most personalized “Always on display” (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

As in the case of the function to disable notifications after a certain time. In addition to avoiding inconvenience, it helps to save some of the battery that would be consumed throughout the night, for example.

The ‘Always on screen’ mode — Always on display — makes the Huawei bracelet a little better. The function allows the use of linear drawings of the applied background instead of a more time-focused and almost generic image, as it is on Xiaomi’s smartband.

This equivalence in features, however, does not hold across applications. Huawei Health — Health — has difficulty connecting the device and has few useful tool options for everyday usability.

Xiaomi’s Zepp Life, on the other hand, allows quick connection to the smartband, as well as delivering several complementary features to the tools built into the Mi Band 7.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 has almost the same amount of functions as the Huawei Band 7 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Drums

Both Mi Band 7 and Huawei Band 7 have a 180mAh battery. Therefore, it is not surprising that the two Chinese brands promise the same period of use before recharging, which is 14 days.

Because I’ve used them both in the same way, as a normal user who keeps tracking active continuously, I’d say they tie in energy expenditure. There are 9 days of autonomy.

The Huawei Band 7 has better autonomy than the Mi Band 7 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

However, it is necessary to analyze that both are below the estimated time promised by Xiaomi and Huawei, because the expectation is based on an audience that does not keep the products active the way they should be, but rather as a “smart digital watch”.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 or Huawei Band 7: which smartband is worth it?

Considering the product with more positives than negatives in this comparison, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is the best option to buy right now. The smart bracelet maintains the stability of its predecessors.

Despite the screen having expanded with a layout that did not make a visually pleasing set for the product, it is noted that the information visualization is better distributed in this generation.

In addition, the number of built-in features that have received improvements and the expansion of their reach is quite large. As is the case with the physical exercise options that already serve a good part of the public, and the sensors for monitoring remain accurate.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is the most complete smartband (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The Mi Band 7 battery is equivalent to that of the Huawei Band 7 in terms of autonomy in real use, but the ease of connecting the Xiaomi product with the Zepp Life app is still an important usability differential.

Another point worth mentioning is the price. Considering only the value via import, the Mi Band 7 is still the cheapest, and this is a decisive factor for the user at the time of purchase.

However, even with these advantages, it should be noted that Huawei also officially sells its bracelet here in Brazil, and it is almost R$300 cheaper than the Xiaomi version on sale here in the country.