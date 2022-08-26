007 | New film will bring a reinvention of Bond, says producer

In an interview with Deadline, Barbara Broccoli, producer of the 007 franchise, commented a little on the future of James Bond in cinemas.

Broccoli said the British agent’s next film should take an average of two years to start filming. And that the search for a replacement for Daniel Craig is ongoing.

“No one is running [ao papel para interpretar o agente]. We’re working on figuring out where to go with him. We are discussing this. There isn’t a script yet and we can’t invite any actors until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie because it’s actually a reinvention of Bond. We are reinventing who he is and that takes time. I would say filming is at least two years away.”

Earlier this year, Broccoli said Idris Elba is among considerations for the role of the new James Bond – but nothing is set in stone.

007: No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last film in the franchise, which arrived in 2021, took in an estimated $774.1 million at the box office.

After Amazon acquired MGM, the character’s films were added to the Prime Video catalog. A 007-themed reality series is in development.