10 tech news to get your day started (25/08)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (24). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. WhatsApp launches unread message filter for everyone. According to WhatsApp developers, the new feature should offer more control and greater organization for the messenger; check out.

2. iPhone 14: Apple marks launch event for the 7th. New generation of Apple’s cell phone, the iPhone 14 already has a date to be presented! Find out more details about the event.

3. First bipedal armored dinosaur discovered in South America. Although considered a member of a lineage of gigantic thyrophores, the Jakapil kaniukura was about the weight of a modern house cat.

4. New hacker tool extracts data from Gmail, Outlook and more. Gmail, Yahoo! and Outlook are among the platforms that can be attacked by cybercriminals, according to Google.

5. Netflix: All September 2022 releases on streaming. The movies Blonde, The Punishers and the series Cobra Kai and Fate: The Winks Saga are the September highlights on Netflix; Check out the full list of releases!

6. Gamescom 2022: See everything that happened at the Future Games Show. New edition of Future Games Show brought dozens of announcements, including Layers of Fears, System Shock remake and more; see summary.

7. Claro announces discount for customers after ICMS cut. The company sent a note to notify about the transfers, scheduled to be carried out between September and November 2021.

8. Aneel readjusts the price of electricity in Brazil; see changes. High reaches 32% for EFLUL’s high voltage customers, while Paraná will have an average reduction of 3.93%.

9. Justice prohibits company from selling likes and followers on Instagram. The affected Brazilian enterprise sells packages of a thousand likes on Instagram, in addition to followers, for R$0.60.

10. Zé Carioca: 80 years of history of Disney’s first Brazilian character. We tell you everything you need to know about the most Brazilian of all Disney characters.