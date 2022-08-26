13th generation Intel processors will have between 4 and 24 cores, indicates leak

With just a few weeks left to be officially announced, the 13th generation Intel processors (Raptor Lake) continues to have leaked information. This time, the user Extreme Player, from the Chinese social network Bilibili, shared what he claims to be the Intel 13th Gen Core processor list.

However, it is important to note that at no time does he claim that the specifications presented in the table are definitive. So treat this information as it is: rumors. It may be that until launch Intel decides to change some things.

Base clock revealed, but not Turbo

Some information about the specifications of Raptor Lake processors had already leaked. Among them, the main one is the presence of the “three Ks”: Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K. So it’s nice to see some less glamorous, non-overclocked Intel chips in detail, as well as some lower-tier chips that will be picked up by throngs of budget-conscious users.

Extreme Player includes data referring to the base clock of all chips in its table. However, one of the significant omissions that enthusiasts will be looking for is information about the turbo clock frequency.

When asked about this omission in the social network’s comments, he simply said that he could not share these details at this time. The reason: we don’t know. Maybe he really doesn’t know. Or he is withholding information for some reason. Or you know that Intel can change the turbo clock frequency until launch.

Highlights of some chips

However, we can make some interesting observations and comparisons from the base clock data. For example, the new Core i9-13900K/KF reportedly has a base clock of 3.0 GHz. It is 200 MHz slower than its predecessor, Alder Lake. The same base clock reduction between generations can be seen with the Core i7-13700K/KF and Core i5-13600K/KF models.

We already knew that efficiency cores will play a more significant role in processing across the Raptor Lake family. The Extreme Player table says that all chips in this family are supposed to feature at least some E-cores. Except Core i3-13100.

This low-end Core i3 (the only one in the table) has just four performance cores (plus Hyper-Threading), just like its predecessor Alder Lake. The only noticeable difference between the Core i3-13100 and the Core i3-12100 is that the latter has a 100 MHz slower base clock. So while more cores, cache, and higher frequencies are Raptor Lake’s signature, the poor Core i3-13100 is a point off the curve again. It has the same 12 MB of Intel Smart Cache as the Core i3-12100.

Another feature worth mentioning is how Intel differentiates the Core i5-13500 and the Core i5-13400. These chips go a step further with integrated E-cores in the 13th generation. But the Core i5-13500 drops 500 MHz in base clock compared to the previous generation. So, according to this table, Core i5-13500 and Core i5-13400 are identical except for the number of efficiency cores (8 and 4 respectively).

Despite knowing that some of these specs may change until the official release, it is interesting to have an overview of the Raptor Lake family of CPUs.

