5.5-meter python tries to enter the house and is kicked out with a broom

One 5.5m long Burmese python tried to enter a house in Chandler’s Ford (England) through the bedroom window, on Tuesday (23/8).

Jenny Warwick, 62, noticed the huge snake slithering across the roofs of the houses opposite at around 5:30am.

“My husband hates snakes and couldn’t act fast enough”she said, according to “Sun”. “It’s not what you want to see first thing in the morning, I think it’s very irresponsible to let her go”he added.

The resident crossed the street and alerted the neighbors.

“I could have a baby there”commented the old woman.

the python was shooed away by residents “armed” with brooms. The snake ended up falling on top of a car below. People passing by the logo shunned their dogs, fearing an attack.

Python scares in England city Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

The reptile had escaped from the house of a neighbor who breeds snakes.

“Snakes become more active in hot weather. Therefore, we urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species, and make sure the enclosure is be kept safe and locked up if necessary when unattended”said Evie Button of the region’s Society for the Protection of Animals.

The python was recovered and returned to its owner.