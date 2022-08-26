5 famous brothers who are also actors

“An apple never falls far from the tree”, makes perfect sense when we talk about acting families.

It is very common for famous actors to be the children of parents who are also famous actors.

But sometimes, the family is so talented, that all the offspring are actors.

However, there are brothers who are not so famous, so we ended up not knowing their talents for a long time.

Elizabeth Olsen

Despite being an actress herself, Elizabeth spent years being known only as the sister of the Olsen twins.

It was only when she began to join the cast of Avengers that she emerged from the shadow of the famous sisters.

After acting in other Marvel productions, the actress conquered her own space, and is now recognized as “Scarlet Witch”.

Hunter Johansson

Did you know that Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother? If you didn’t know, I bet you didn’t know he’s an actor either, just like the famous one.

In addition to being an actor, Hunter is also a model and worked as a volunteer for Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

Luke Hemsworth

Luke is definitely the less famous brother of the Hemsworth family.

Liam has participated in the entire “Hunger Games” franchise and Chris is none other than Thor.

Even overshadowed by the fame of the brothers, Luke works hard. He has starred in the series “Westworld” and two “Thor” films.

Dave and Tom Franco

Known for his role in “Spider-Man”, James Franco has not one, but two brothers who are also actors.

David John “Dave” Franco is an actor who has had roles in film and television.

He became known for his characters in the 9th season of Scrubs and in the movie “Angels of the Law”.

Tom starred in “Disaster Artist” and “Planet of the Apes: Inception”.