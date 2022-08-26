777 Partners have already defined the CFO of SAF do Vasco

The position in question will be responsible for being the club’s chief financial officer.

Vasco recently had the sale of the Club approved and Vasco SAF is already registered. In view of this, 777 Partners, an American company that acquired 70% of Cruzmaltino, already has some names chosen to be leaders in the administration of the club. Papo na Colina, through journalist Ruann Lima, found out that Lúcio Barbosa will be the Chief Financial Officer from the company.

Who is Lúcio Barbosa, new member of Vasco’s SAF?

The CFO has a very extensive executive career, and from 2003 to 2009 he was a senior auditor at the company “Deloitte & Touche”. In 2009, he took over as “Manager of Global Conversion Services-IFRS” at KPMG and remained there until 2011, when he left to become CFO of “General Electric”.

His most significant work was when he arrived at Apple in 2015 and took over as CFO here in Brazil. He then took on positions in the global administrative management of the technology company.

Check out the next steps of SAF do Vasco

Vasco’s Anonymous Football Society is already a reality. After having its CNPJ approved, SAF vascaína was registered with the FERJ and is in the process of registering with the CBF. President Jorge Salgado uses prestige at CBF and the power to negotiate at FERJ to free the club from the obstacles it had been facing.

Subsequently, all the association’s assets were transferred to SAF. Process that faced difficulties because Vasco owes about R$ 6.8 million to FERJ, responsible for interconnecting the club and CBF. An agreement has been made and the club will pay this amount as soon as the first contribution from 777 Partners is made.

Vasco also has a debt of R$ 9.4 million with CBF, but the confederation gave up receiving payment immediately and will carry out the process normally.

It is expected that over the next week, the transfer of 70% of the association to SAF and the initial deposit of 777 Partners in the amount of RS 120 million will be made.