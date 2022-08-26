85% of people are concerned about privacy on Android phones, survey shows

According to anonymous data verified by the Kaspersky, 85% of smartphone users are interested in finding out how to improve privacy settings on the Android operating system. The data were provided voluntarily, from January to July 2022, by internet users who accessed Privacy Checker.

This is a free tool that teaches you how to improve data privacy and security across various digital platforms and applications. To create the report, the company’s experts analyzed the most frequent searches performed on the system and found that a large difference between the requests for guidelines in the Android (85%) compared to other operating systems: Windows 6%, iOS (6%) and Mac (3%).

“Many of the searches are related to the ‘terms of use’ of each service and its updates, which are periodically reviewed.”, comments Fabio Assolini, director of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team for Latin America. These terms have the function of explaining to the customer how the program works and they are revised according to new norms and uses.

Among the main information that can be seen in these descriptions is whether there is data collection from people and how it is done and what the program accesses on the cell phone. “As we have to agree to these terms, it is important to evaluate this information to understand if there is any risk to our privacy or security.”, explains Assolini.

The risk in this situation is that not all the permissions that the programs request are necessary for the application to function fully. Here common sense matters. If there’s a store search option in the app, geolocation is required — but it can be turned on when used. Software that works offline does not need an internet connection. And it’s always worth the question: do I need authorization to access folders and contact lists? Why is this necessary?

To review the resource permissions of Android itself, simply access the “manage permissions” option. As for third-party programs, it is necessary to go to the settings and access the “Applications” option, in this way it is possible to review all security and privacy settings.

To protect online privacy, Kaspersky has prepared a small checklist: