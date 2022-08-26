A huge bald eagle attracts attention as it is seen boarding a plane to fly

Image: TSA





A very unlikely plane “passenger” came to attention this week during the security inspection procedure for boarding a commercial flight.

Named Clark, the Bald Eagle (bald eagle) of the World Bird Sanctuary (World Bird Sanctuary) was seen and filmed in the security area of ​​the Transportation Security Administration (TSA – Transportation Security Administration) at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), in the United States.

Mans is out here bringing a bald eagle through TSA at CLT Douglas 😂🦅 pic.twitter.com/zQm0Mlt620 — Elijah Burke (@ElijahWhosoever) August 22, 2022





As joked on Thursday, August 25, a profile of the TSA itself on Twitter, “TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle in their uniform as they look over their shoulder, but I’m sure the Charlotte Airport Checkpoint A team did a double take when they saw a real one earlier this week.”.

According to the post, TSA agents were notified that Clark would be flying and were able to search Clark and his trainer before boarding:

“Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to take a break from his wings and fly commercial. His airline notified us and we inspected him and his handler. Clark is trained to spread his wings and even showed off a bit during the inspection.”

“Americaaaa…Heck Yeah,” sang a passenger next to whoever was filming the scene, as Clark flapped his wings right behind a TSA employee.

Clark was born with a scale deformity on his feet, which would make him prone to frostbite and loss of toes in winters, so World Bird Sanctuary kept and trained him as a sanctuary ambassador, taking him to events and displays across the country. .

The bald eagle, also called the bald eagle, has a body length of 70 to 102 cm, a typical wingspan between 1.8 and 2.3 meters and a mass typically between 3 and 6.3 kg. Despite the considerable dimensions, there are other larger and stronger birds of prey.