After Manchester United’s €90m investment by Antony, Ajax responds

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch club sent a message to the English about the latest proposal

A new chapter of the soap opera involving the negotiation between Manchester United and ajax by the Brazilian striker Antony. The English club had sent a €90m bid to the Dutch and were waiting for a response.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the ajax replied to Manchester United this Friday, the 26th, and again refused the proposal. For the Dutch club, the value is still considered insufficient to sell its main player.

The problem is that, with each negative, Antony is increasingly dissatisfied with the attitude of his current team. The Brazilian forward has already revealed that he wants to move to Old Trafford and meet the manager again. Erik has Hag.

At this moment, the player is away from activities and has not even participated in the last game of the ajax. The team’s coach himself said that he only intends to use the striker again when he has his mind 100% at the club.

O Manchester Unitedhowever, is determined to hire Antony. For now, it has not been revealed whether there will be any movement within the Red Devils board to submit a new proposal with an even higher value.