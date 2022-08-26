After terminating with Palmeiras, Renan is announced in a new club and the crowd ‘boils’: “He won’t come back”

After eliminating Atlético Mineiro, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, Palmeiras maintained their unbeaten record in the Brazilian Championship by beating rivals Corinthians, and drawing with Flamengo, two teams that are “on the heels” of Verdão in the leaderboard. . The results made the Barra Funda team reach 49 points in 23 rounds, eight more than the vice, Fluminense.

In addition to the recent good results, the backstage of alviverde paulista is also busy. The news that made the fans talk involved defender Renan, who had his contract terminated with Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino, where he was on loan, after killing a motorcyclist in a traffic accident. The young defender left Brazil and already has a new club in the Middle East.

Renan was announced this Thursday (25) by Shabab Al-Ahli, from the United Arab Emirates. At the age of 20, the defender is still free for the crime of manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill, with the aggravating factors of driving under the influence of alcohol and not being licensed to drive. He left the country to pursue his career in football after the court’s authorization on the 17th.

While the process is running, the defender must also appear in court every four months or when subpoenaed. In addition, the Public Ministry and the defense of the victim’s family agreed with the decision to allow the player the possibility of pursuing a career outside Brazil. He was arrested for a day and left jail after posting a bond of R$242,000, almost three of his wages.