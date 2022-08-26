“Already consulted the staff”; Ancelotti gives the go-ahead and Florentino Pérez comes strong for Real Madrid to hit with Flamengo

On the night of next Sunday (28), at 18:00, the Flamengo faces Botafogo, away from home, in a duel valid for the 24th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, in relation to the national football elite table, the Carioca Rubro-Negro is in third position with 40 points won.

Regarding the market, the transfer window is closed for players to come to Brazilian football, but athletes can still be traded abroad. Some names in the flamengo cast are having their names speculated on other teams.

According to information gathered by the journalist Julio Miguel Neto, Real Madrid, who just lost the Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who agreed with Manchester United, would be interested in João Gomes. The young player is seen with good eyes by the Spaniards and would be a possible replacement for the midfielder of the Brazilian national team.

“Real Madrid has aroused interest in hiring midfielder João Gomes from Flamengo! The ‘merengues’ see potential in the young star of the red-black, and have already consulted the steering wheel staff! It is worth remembering that midfielder Casemiro left the Spanish club to defend Manchester United!”informed the journalist.

According to information published on the portal transfermarkta website specialized in market and transfers, the young midfielder, only 21 years old, has his economic rights assessed at 10 million euros (about R$51 million at current conversion).