Amazon Might Buy EA Games, Rumor Says

Another great acquisition in the games market may be on the way: according to information shared by USA Todaya amazon is about to do one purchase offer for EA Gameswhich owns franchises like Apex Legends, Skate and FIFA — which will change its name.

According to the sources behind the rumor, the purchase will be announced later today (26). The value of the acquisition was not disclosed by those responsible for the speculations.

While the purchase made by Amazon would be a big move, talks about selling EA have been going on since the first half of the year. In May, publications pointed out that the company was interested in a merger and sought out giants such as Disney and Amazon to discuss the matter.

With the purchase, Amazon could gain momentum in the games market and finally break into the industry, after the failure of some of its own games and the lukewarm debut of its streaming service, Luna. The acquisition could also be useful for Prime Video, as it would color more intellectual property in the company’s hands for series adaptations.

So far, Amazon and EA Games have not commented on the matter. Therefore, it is worth keeping a flea behind your ear about the rumor and waiting for news.