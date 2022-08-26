Amber Heard is proposed by alleged Saudi millionaire – Zoeira

Amber Heard It would have been proposed by a man from Saudi Arabia. He, who would be a millionaire, would have sent a voice message to the actress’s Instagram saying that he would be a “better husband than that old man”, referring to her ex, Johnny Depp.

“Amber, since all doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I realized that some people hate and bully you, so I decided to marry you”, he says. The information is from the Arabic website Gul News.

The proposal continues: “May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate it. I am better than that old man,” the Saudi said in audio.

Judgment

Last week, Amber was convicted of defamation against the actor of the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean” and will have to pay a fine of more than 8 million to him. In the process, she also won — in part: Depp will have to pay 2 million for defaming her.

The actress’ lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, said that Amber has no way of paying the fine. She informed that she will appeal

Bredehoft compared the setting to a “Roman colosseum”, noting that the jury would have been influenced by the social media campaign, mostly in support of Depp. “There’s no way they [júri] not have been influenced [pela internet]. It was horrible. It was very, very uneven. It’s like the Roman coliseum, how they saw this whole case,” said the lawyer.