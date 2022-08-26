Anne Hathaway stars in Harry Styles fanfic-inspired film

Here comes one more movie based on stories created by fans! And this time, with a weight name starring the long. Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of The Idea of ​​You (The Idea of ​​You), book by Robinne Lee inspired by the star Harry Styles.

The feature goes straight to Prime Video and the plot follows sophie (Anne Hathaway), a 40 year old divorced mother whose husband left her for a younger woman. The man cancels a trip with his 15-year-old daughter to the Coachella festival and Sophia steps in to save the weekend.

On the trip, she meets Hayes Campbell, 24 years old. The character based on Harry Styles It is lead singer of the most famous boyband on the planet, August Moon – totally inspired by One Direction. The moment with her daughter actually becomes a big whirlwind, and she begins a romance and a major life change.

In a previous interview with Vogue, author Robinne Lee revealed that the book took unexpected turns. “That should never be a book about Harry Styles“, he told the report. “It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and regaining your sexuality and rediscovering themselves, exactly at the point where society traditionally dismisses women as desirable, viable and whole.”

The film will be directed by Michael Showalter (The Dropout and The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and will be produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union and Kian Gass. Anne Hathaway will also join as a producer on the film.

The Idea of ​​You begins production in October, but does not yet have a release date set. The information is from Deadline.