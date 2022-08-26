Anne Hathaway to star in film based on Harry Styles fanfic

Another fanfic of One Direction prepares to win the big screen, and this time with Anne Hathaway in the lead role. According to Entertainment Weekly, The Idea of ​​Youinspired by the ex-boyband member, Harry Styleswill be starring the actress of The devil Wears Prada.

Based on the debut novel by Robinne Leeoriginally published as a book in 2017, the feature is being produced exclusively for the Prime Video.

The story follows Solène Marchand, an art gallery owner who is reluctant to take her daughter to meet her favorite boy band. Divorced and anxious, she had no idea that she would have a romantic connection with one of the members of the group, 19 years younger than her. It is then that a series of clandestine meetings quickly evolves into a passionate and genuine relationship.

Michael Showalter (Love sick) will command the adaptation. Hathaway also joins the project as an executive producer, alongside the director and writer of the book. Jennifer Westfeldt (single with children) signs the script.

the production of The Idea of ​​You starts in October.

