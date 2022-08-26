another team says ‘no’ to CR7, and Ajax trusts ‘stay’ in Antony

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the football market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between the clubs.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Another ‘no’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has an uncertain future at Manchester United and has received another negative from a European club. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pablo Longoria, president of Olympique de Marseille, is irritated by rumors about a possible arrival of the Portuguese.

The representative, as well as the entire sports team of the French club, seeks to rebuild the team by hiring big names, such as Alexis Sánchez and Eric Bailly. However, the English club’s number seven does not fit the club’s ideals.

Still, Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager, tries to find the best solution for his client before the European transfer window closes.

Ajax trusts Antony to stay

Antony is one of Ajax’s highlights in the Champions League Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Striker Antony is in Manchester United’s crosshairs, but Ajax are confident of the player’s permanence. Coach Alfred Schreuder reported that the Brazilian trains separately due to negotiations, but showed optimism when keeping his number 11, which has a contract until 2025.

“Antony isn’t training with the group, but I see him every day. Nothing has changed since last Sunday. We don’t have a deadline. But I’m assuming Antony will stay. He has a contract at Ajax,” declared Schreuder.

United offered 94 million euros (R$478 million) to remove Antony from Ajax. The transfer pleases the player, who asked the board to be negotiated.

Europa League champions reject United’s offer

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has turned down an offer to move to Manchester United. In the sights of the English club to compete with David de Gea for the starting position, the German archer preferred to remain in the current champions of the Europa League.

“I received a written proposal from Manchester United. Yesterday, I informed the officials of both clubs that I have decided to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt,” said Trapp, who has a relationship with Brazilian model Izabel Goulart.

With the negative, the English team talks to Newcastle for the loan contract of goalkeeper Dubravka. The clubs are also discussing a purchase option valued at 5 million euros (R$ 25.4 million).

City reject PSG offer for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva celebrates his goal, Manchester City’s fourth against Real Madrid in the first game of the Champions League semi-final Image: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

According to information from the French newspaper “L’Équipe”, Manchester City refused a proposal from Paris Saint-Germain worth 70 million euros (about R$ 357 million at the current price) for the Portuguese Bernardo Silva.

PSG’s offer was considered insufficient and the English should only accept a negotiation for the player from 100 million euros (R$ 510 million). The value is the same as requested by Barcelona when the Catalan club tried to approach Bernardo Silva.

Renan agrees with the Arab team

Defender Renan, ex-Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino, is the new player for Shabab Al Ahli, from the United Arab Emirates. The defender, whose contract with clubs in São Paulo was terminated after killing a motorcyclist in a traffic accident, was announced today by the Arab club.

In addition to Renan, Caio Eduardo, Vasco’s 19-year-old calf, was announced by Shabab Al Ahli.