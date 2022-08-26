‘Aquaman 2’ has sunk into delays because of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial. Find out why – Monet

+



Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in Aquaman (2018) (Photo: Disclosure)

‘Aquaman 2’ had its premiere date postponed due to production delays, with a direct link to the legal battle between one of its main stars, Amber Heard, and ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The feature film, which features Jason Momoa as the superhero of Atlantis, had a release date for March 2023, but studio Warner thought it best to postpone the premiere to December 25 of the same year.

According to American entertainment magazine Deadline, due to this change, ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ will be placed on the earlier date.

Shazam! (Photo: Publicity)

The delay is believed to be because of the need for more post-production time. The director of the feature, James Wan, celebrated the news that he won more deadline in a post on his Instagram.

“I need time to get this right. ‘Aquaman 2’ was for Christmas Day 2023. I’m a bit superstitious and I love that the December release is just like the first movie! Here’s some artwork with a little glimpse into the grand, epic expansion of the universe we’re doing. These images don’t even scratch the surface of this movie (we haven’t even shown the wonderfully strange characters and creatures of this world yet). I can’t wait to show it, but y’all will have to wait a little longer,” Wan said in the caption of the post.

All the drama of the trial between Heard and Depp happened during the filming of the film, causing successive delays. Amber went so far as to declare that her role has been reduced and that she ‘fought a lot to stay in the film.’

Amber Heard testified on the 14th day of the Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit against her (05/04/2022) (Photo: reproduction)

Throughout the court war, DC Films president Walter Hamada admitted that there was fear of a lack of chemistry between Amber Heard and Momoa, there were even conversations about replacing her.

