Are Faustão and Selena Gomez a couple? Understand this urban internet legend – MonitoR7









Despite being married to Luciana Cardoso for 20 years, many people on the internet worship an alleged affair that presenter Fausto Silva would have with the American actress and singer, Selena Gomez.

Whenever possible, netizens resurrect the meme and feed this urban internet legend. On Twitter, when searching the names of the two together, it is possible to find the most varied content, including jokes on the part of the stations that Faustão worked with.

Although it is an established subject in the Brazilian entertainment universe, many people do not know where the rumor started.

The first records of “Fauslena”, a name created by internet users for the alleged couple, are from 2014. During an episode of the extinct domingão Faustãothe presenter sent a hug to Selena Gomez, among other names.

The fact that the artist was in the midst of so many other congratulations could easily be overlooked, but netizens ostensibly commented on what happened at the time. What turned this isolated case into an urban internet legend was fanfic, a story invented by fans, You are my love, my destruction – Faustão and Selena, posted in August 2014 on the website Spirit Fanfic by user Ericazinhaw.

"Not all romances are fairy tales, there are some that can kill. This is the case of Selena and Faust, a beautiful and fragile young woman who carries sadness in her, and a passionate and strong adult. Fate is not in her favor. theirs, but they go against fate, if it exists," reads the fanfic's synopsis.











Since then, any mention involving Faustão and Selena Gomez generates memes. In 2016, for example, Faustão wished the artist a happy birthday during the program, which caused comments on social media. The same happened in 2018.

In 2019, when the singer released the hit Lose You To Love Me, song about overcoming a frustrated relationship, netizens joked that the song had been written for the presenter. In the same year, a fake trailer for a movie about their love story went viral. Look:











In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Selena claimed to have had an affair with an older man. Many people on the internet joked that it was the Brazilian presenter.

The last episode in the “Fauslena” saga was on the singer’s 30th birthday this year. Faustão, once again, sent congratulations to the actress and the official profile of Faustão’s new program, now on Band, joked about the subject: “The glorious Selena. This is a beast!”.











See the reactions of fans and netizens on the subject:









































* Intern at R7under the supervision of Camila Juliotti