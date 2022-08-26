Are you in CADUNIC? See how to get access to FREE 5G

The technology 5G has grown in Brazil, some capitals already have the novelty, such as Rio de Janeiro, Florianópolis, Vitória and Palmas. It allows electronic devices, such as cell phones and televisions, to have an improved signal capture, including the internet.

With this in mind, the Federal Government will offer those enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadUnique) that use conventional satellite dishes (TVRO io), the free digital signal kit. The intention is to modernize the device and have access to media without interference.

However, low-income families who are interested and registered in CadÚnico will have to request the kit through the portal Stay tuneda system used by the Federal Government, with support from the Ministry of Communications and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Who will receive the digital signal kit?

Beforehand, it is important to emphasize that the digital signal kit will replace the satellite dish in order to improve the transmission of open TV channels. However, for this the citizen needs:

Be part of a Federal Government social program (registered in the Single Registry);

Possess a traditional satellite dish, like the one in the image; and

The satellite dish must be properly installed and connected to the TV to watch programming.

So far, the transmission exchange request is valid only in cities that already have the technology, namely: Brasília, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre, São Paulo, Curitiba, Goiânia and Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Vitória, Florianópolis and Palmas.

However, those residing in capitals such as Fortaleza, Natal and Campo Grande can also request the kits, as long as they fulfill the aforementioned requirements.

I have a CadÚnico registration, how do I request the exchange?

Being within the criteria to receive the transmission exchange, the citizen must access the Siga Antenado system and follow the steps below:

Access the Siga Antenado Portal; Select “Kit Distribution Program”; Then, inform if you will make the appointment with the CPF or NIS number; Inform the CPF or NIS of the family responsible; Fill in the following information guided by the portal.

Who can apply for CadÚnico?

Families with monthly per capita income of up to half minimum wage (BRL 606);

(BRL 606); Families with gross monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,636);

Families with incomes greater than three minimum wages, provided that registration is linked to inclusion in social programs in the three spheres of government;

People who live alone, named single-person households;

People who live on the streets, alone or with their family.

How to update data in CadÚnico?

Upon registration in the CadUnique, the family must update its data every two years. However, in cases of changes, such as change of address of the residence, for example, the information must be passed on.

In this case, the citizen himself must look for a CRAS or access the official application to update his data. It is worth mentioning that the Government carries out a cadastral review every year and, if the information is not updated within a period of 4 years, the record can be deleted from the system.