Audi ends the wait and announces entry into F1 from 2026 – Formula 1 News

McLAREN WITHOUT RICCIARDO (AND WITHOUT PALOU TOO?) + AUDI NEAR FORMULA 1 | TT GP #66

The newest piece of the Formula 1 puzzle from the 2026 season has fallen. Audi announced, on the morning of this Friday (26), that it will enter the category with the arrival of new engines, within four seasons. The confirmation came at the opening of the weekend of the return of the F1 holidays, at the traditional track of Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Audi had been present in discussions on the technical guidelines for the next generation of engine for more than a year until confirmation came last week. As well as Audi, Porsche, which also belongs to the Volkswagen Group, also tends to confirm the entry soon.

“Motorsport is an integral part of Audi’s DNA. Formula 1 is a world stage for our brand and a very challenging development laboratory.”

Audi shows car model in F1 arrival announcement (Photo: Audi)

Paddockast #162: F1 is back! The best — and worst — of the first half of 2022

“The combination of high performance and competition has always been something that has brought innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, this is the right time for us to get involved. F1 and Audi clearly pursue sustainability goals.”

“I am excited to welcome Audi to Formula 1,” said the series’ executive director Stefano Domenicali. “It is an iconic brand, pioneer and innovator in technology. This is a very big moment for our sport, something that marks the enormous strength we have as a worldwide platform to continue growth,” he continued.

“It is also an acknowledgment that our decision to use sustainable fuels in hybrid engines in 2026 will be a future solution in the automotive sector. We are all looking forward to seeing Audi on the grid. We will know more details of their plans in due course.”

What is known about Audi’s plans is that the German brand is close to acquire 75% of Sauber shares, which currently appears on the grid as Alfa Romeo. The information was initially given by the German vehicle Motorsport-Total, earlier this week. Essentially, the Germans would own the team and have control of the operations, should the deal be done on these bases. That’s what Audi always wanted, unlike Porsche, which has a partnership deal with Red Bull.

According to the vehicle, the Germans began to rely on Gerhard Berger to negotiate the purchase of the base in Hinwil, which currently runs under the name of Italian Alfa Romeo. The former driver, for his part, has denied any involvement in the case, telling Motorsport-Total.com that he “has no F1 consulting contract with Audi”. “I have no close relationship with Sauber and I have very little contact with them. I did not participate in any conversations between Sauber and Audi,” he added.

What Berger does confirm, however, is that he has “established contact” between Audi, led by CEO Markus Duesmann, and McLaren. The brand was interested in acquiring shares in the Woking team, but the deal was not made. The next step was to look for Williams and Aston Martin, but the negotiations did not go ahead either.

Sauber turned out to be the natural path, but the team had already rejected a purchase proposal made by Andretti, willing to pay €350 million (R$ 1.7 billion, at the current price) for the Swiss team. Finn Rausing, owner of Sauber, insisted on the continuation of the Swiss group, keeping the jobs and even demanded a further €250 million (R$ 1.2 billion) as a contribution to ensure that the team was in good hands – conditions that made Michael Andretti withdraw. of the offer.

The difference now is that Audi wants to pay more for less shares, that is, Rausing would continue to be part of the business, albeit as a minority partner. And all with the promise of continuing to develop Sauber as a factory team, in the same way as was the partnership with BMW, between 2006 and 2009. Another point that the German publication also draws attention is the fact that Audi’s CEO, Duesmann, to have been the head of development for the Sauber team during the aforementioned period of the partnership with BMW — another German brand.

The partnership with Audi, if confirmed for Sauber, has plans to leave the Hinwil base responsible for building the chassis and working on the wind tunnels, while the new engine will be created at Audi’s facility in Neuburg, Germany. Porsche, by way of comparison, would develop most of its power units using the Red Bull structure in Milton Keynes, England.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of the Formula 1 Belgian GP.

5 REASONS TO FOLLOW THE END OF THE 2022 FORMULA 1 SEASON

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.