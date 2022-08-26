Benedict XVI is ready for the definitive encounter with God, says former Holy See spokesperson

Vatican, 24 Aug. 22 / 03:20 pm (ACI).- Father Federico Lombardi, director of the Holy See’s press room from 2006 to 2016, said that Benedict XVI is ready for “the definitive encounter” with God.

Lombardi gave an interview to the newspaper Avvenireof the Italian Episcopal Conference, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, which will be on 29 August.

In the interview published on Monday (22), the former provincial superior of the Jesuits in Italy and former director of the Vatican Television Center, said that he accompanied Benedict XVI “for almost his entire pontificate, from 2006 until his resignation from the Petrine ministry. in February 2013″.

Lombardi highlighted that Benedict XVI “is a man of study” and would define him as “a theological pope with very clear ideas”.

Lombardi also spoke of a great virtue of the pope emeritus: “humility. In conversations with me, he always spoke in Italian and not in German”, although Lombardi learned German when he studied theology in Frankfurt, where he was ordained in 1972.

He only sometimes spoke in German, when he spoke to his secretary, Monsignor Georg Gänswein, and “had the grace to repeat the same things in Italian”, even if it was not necessary.

His last meeting with Benedict XVI

About the last time he was able to see him, Lombardi said it was “on the 7th of May, to give him the news of the Foundation award dedicated to him”.

Benedict XVI, who turned 95 in April, “still retains a formidable mental lucidity. He has a really remarkable memory and connection ability for his age.”

Lombardi also said that after seeing Benedict XVI, he was left with “the idea of ​​a man who, despite his fragility, transmits serenity. Thanks, I think, to an intense prayer life.”

“He always says goodbye with a beautiful smile and feels ready for the definitive encounter with the Lord”.

