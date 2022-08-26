Best Android and iOS games of the week [25/08/2022]

We are approaching the last weekend of the month, and for those looking for entertainment for the occasion, this Thursday (25th), we bring to TudoCelular readers a list of the best recently released games for Android and iOS.

Today’s highlights are for esports — or almost e-sports. In Matchday Manager, you are the coach of a football team that must train the players to make them stronger, more resistant and more experienced. With gameplay more faithful to the category, the Power Spikes II ACA NEOGEO brings the classic Video System volleyball game back to the spotlight.