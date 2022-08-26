Best Android and iOS games of the week [25/08/2022]

We are approaching the last weekend of the month, and for those looking for entertainment for the occasion, this Thursday (25th), we bring to TudoCelular readers a list of the best recently released games for Android and iOS.
Today’s highlights are for esports — or almost e-sports. In Matchday Manager, you are the coach of a football team that must train the players to make them stronger, more resistant and more experienced. With gameplay more faithful to the category, the Power Spikes II ACA NEOGEO brings the classic Video System volleyball game back to the spotlight.
The selection brings options of paid and free games. Pricing may change depending on your operating system. Such variation is applied by developers to circumvent the fees charged by the app stores of each platform.
Without further ado, check out the list below!
A Cruel Battle with 100+ epic heroes in the mythical fantasy RPG! Fight against gods and evils to become the legendary squad. As the protector of humans, the God of Light’s power declined while that of the Dark God began to rise. Darkness spreads across the land, tempting countless heroes with its evil. The earth is on the verge of destruction. To save her, you fight alongside hundreds of legendary heroes from different factions. Train them to become your best fighters and conquer the darkness before it devours the land.
Have you ever dreamed of experiencing new emotions on your mobile? Well, that time has finally come! AngryCup is a mobile game based on your feelings. Run fast, jump high and avoid spikes and other monsters in your path! Learn the patterns and make moves at the right time. In fact, time is all you have! Don’t give up, there’s no challenge Kuppy can’t overcome!
Do you love delicious, photo-worthy food? Play Food Stylist, a relaxing and fun game where you can create wonderful dishes and capture amazing food photos. Play the role of a Food Stylist as you discover new dishes, face the challenge of creating them in a wonderful scene and capture amazing food photos.
As a pirate, sailor, or whatever, you’ll explore the Lost Isles with three other companions in search of legendary treasure. Your adventure will surely be full of dangers. Only the “bravetest” and “intelligent” sea dogs will claim victory and come out alive with newfound fortunes. Are you prepared? Get ready to embark on an island adventure and face your fellow villains!
Take charge of your own club in a football festival built around you and energized by everyone. Play games whenever YOU want. Test your football manager credentials against players from around the world in exclusive live competitions
POWER SPIKES II is a sports game released in 1994 by VIDEO SYSTEM. He presents the Hyper Mode, where the 8 strongest teams in the world compete together with the men’s and women’s world teams in this futuristic volleyball.
A first-person puzzle game set in a dream world. You will take on the role of a nice guy unable to wake up from his slumber.
Dangerous zombies are attacking the whole city! The city is in danger! Awakened by the dream judgment, you have no choice but to assume the heroic mantle of savior of the city! As a human warrior of unlimited potential, you and other survivors will have to take up your weapons to fight evil and dangerous zombies! The horde is much bigger than you – any slip and you’re in trouble!
Teacup is a short narrative adventure game with a focus on exploration and non-linear progression. You play as Teacup, a shy and introverted young toad who loves drinking tea and reading. The day before having a tea party at her house, she realizes she is completely out of tea, and so must venture into the woods around her to find the herbs she needs to replenish her pantry.
Immerse yourself in the world of wolves and live your life in the wild — to survive, explore, hunt, challenge and exact revenge. As the pack’s Alpha, you will lead your wolves to defend their lair and become king of the wild!