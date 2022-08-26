Brazil struggles against Cuba, but manages to turn around

The Brazilian men’s volleyball team made its debut in the World Championship this morning and won a very difficult game against Cuba by 3 sets to 2 (31/33, 21/25, 25/16, 25/17 and 18/ 16) — Coach Renan Dal Zotto’s team looked for a comeback after starting 2-0 down.

Wallace, who interrupted his retirement from the national team to help with the World Cup, was the top scorer of the match with 22 points. Leal scored 20 and Cuban Herrera was the third highlight with 17 points.

Brazil started the first set very well, and opened a lead of 17 to 11. However, the Cuban serve began to enter and the Brazilians did not find answers in the reception. After a long set, Cuba won 33-31.

In the second set, Brazil was inoperative. He couldn’t defend himself and at no time showed a reaction. It was dominated and lost 25-21.

For the third set, Renan took out Bruninho and Lucarelli to put Fernando Cachopa and Rodriguinho. The change was immediate and the turning point began to take shape. Cachopa managed to speed up the game and make it difficult for the Cubans to defend – he was one of the best on the court even though he only played three sets. Brazil won the third set 25-16.

The fourth set was similar to the third, and Cuba was unable to find answers to the changes made to the Brazilian team. Another set for Renan’s team, this time 25-17.

In the tie-break, Cuba forced the serve too much and missed a lot. Brazil even opened 12 to 9 and seemed to be heading towards victory in the debut, but the Cubans did not give up and the game dragged on to the 18th point. Leal – who did not have a good game – managed to turn a counterattack and closed the game at 18-16.

Brazil returns to play for the Volleyball World Championship on Sunday (28), against Japan, at 9 am (GMT).