Brazil takes turn at the end and loses to Puerto Rico in the Qualifiers | basketball

It looked like it would be a magical night for Brazilian basketball. Facing a packed Coliseo Roberto Clemente, the selection dominated most of the game against the hosts, the Puerto Rico team. But the home team reacted in the fourth final, turning the game around and winning by 75 to 72. It was Brazil’s second defeat in seven games in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. In the second, coach Gustavo de Conti’s team faces Mexico at 7:30 pm, at Arena Jaraguá, in Santa Catarina.

1 of 3 Brazil suffered a comeback at the end of the match — Photo: Disclosure / FIBA Brazil suffered the upset at the end of the match – Photo: Disclosure / FIBA

With 29 points scored, Tremont Waters was the scorer of the night in San Juan. Christopher Ortiz was another athlete with an outstanding performance, scoring 15 points for the Puerto Ricans. On the Brazilian side, Lucas Dias scored 16 points, one more than Léo Meindl. Rafa Luz also had an important participation in the night, scoring 10 times.

With the defeat, Brazil occupies the vice-leadership of group F, behind the United States, which had the same campaign as the Brazilians until the beginning of the round.

The game started there and here and with many alternations on the scoreboard. At three minutes, Didi Louzada assisted Augusto Lima to make it 7-6 for Brazil. At six, it was Lucas Dias’ turn to score 13-12 for the Brazilians. The bid was the password for Puerto Rico to be dominated. So much so that, two minutes later, Léo Meindl kicked it to three and made it 19 to 12. Managing the result well, Brazil ended the fourth winning by 24 to 15.

Puerto Rico started the second quarter better, opening 4-0. Brazil only scored after two minutes in a three-pointer by Marcelinho Huertas. Confident, Huertas scored five more points in a row, making it 29-24. On three, Javier Mojica reduced it to 29-26. A minute later, Plummer left the hosts one point behind the tie: 31-30. Brazil woke up later of the scare, and, at six, Georginho scored 36 to 31. Without the strength to start a new reaction before the break, Puerto Rico went down to the locker room, losing by 43 to 36.

2 of 3 Didi Louzada faces the Puerto Rican marking — Photo: Publicity/FIBA Didi Louzada faces the Puerto Rican marking — Photo: Disclosure / FIBA

Tremont scored the first two points of the third period. Shortly after, Georg made two more for the Puerto Ricans. At two minutes, Léo Meindl opened the scoring for Brazil in the fourth. A minute later, Lucas Dias hit a three-pointer, scoring 50-40. At six, Tremont dropped to 52-48, setting the home crowd on fire. But, in the next move, Léo Meindl went to the dunk, cooling down the rival’s reaction. Keeping a comfortable lead, Brazil closed the fourth with a partial victory of 59-52.

Playing its all or nothing in the match, Puerto Rico printed a strong rhythm at the beginning of the last quarter, decreasing to 59 to 56. Brazil only took a breather after a basket by Rafa Luz in the third minute. The home team did not give up, and in the next play, Tremont scored and was fouled. As he converted the free throw, the lead dropped to two points. At five, Ortiz scored in the lane and reduced it to 64 to 63. Brazil, in turn, tried to respond with a basket of three by Rafa Luiz.

3 of 3 Léo Meindl tries to take Brazil to the attack — Photo: Disclosure / FIBA Léo Meindl tries to take Brazil to the attack – Photo: Disclosure / FIBA

With the Puerto Rican crowd singing a lot, the panorama of the game remained the same in the following minutes. Two minutes from the end, Tremont Waters equalized at 68 to 68. Shortly after, the same Tremont Waters made it 70 to 70, leaving the end of the match completely open. With 57 seconds to go, Tremont Waters, always him, shot to three and turned to 73-70, setting the gym on fire. Brazil did not give up and decreased with 15 seconds to go with two free throws converted by Lucas Dias. But Ethan Ivan tried to give Puerto Rico the victory with two more perfect free throws: 75 to 72.

Puerto Rico: Javier Mojica, Christopher Ortiz, Ethan Ivan Thompson, Stephen Mark Thompson Jr and Tremont Waters. Enter: George Conditt, Timajh Parker, Alfonso Plummer and Ismael Romero. Coach: Nelson Edgardo Colon Santiago.