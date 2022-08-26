BRL 362 million! European club raises offer and is in the process of announcing the hiring of Lucas Paquetá

The Brazilian Lucas Paquetá, holder of the Brazilian National Team, coach Tite and a big name for Lyon, is very close to changing French football to live a new challenge in the Premier League. West Ham is the big interested party and, to count on Paquetá, the London club tried to raise the offer to convince Lyon to release the midfielder’s football.

According to the newspaper ‘L’ Equipe, Paquetá is very close to being West Ham’s new reinforcement. The English club has raised the bid to convince Lyon and the Brazilian is expected in England to undergo a medical and sign a contract.

Paquetá understands that the time has come to face a new challenge in his career and, in the face of that, he is looking for a new club to play. The idea was to have a team of greater expression in England, but, in the understanding of the Brazilian and his agent, West Ham is in good shape, as they have a great showcase in Europe.

The value of the transfer is around 60 million euros. The proposal will arrive at Lyon’s table in the next few hours, which will be able to do nothing in the face of so much money. Lyon who, days ago, refused to pay around 40 million euros for the Brazilian.

Lucas Paquetá

Created by Flamengo, West Ham will be the Brazilian’s third team on the old continent. The first was Milan, where he was unsuccessful.