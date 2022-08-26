Bustos finds Vojvoda again waiting for his first chance as a starter at São Paulo | Sao Paulo

Newly arrived at São Paulo, Argentine striker Nahuel Bustos will be able to win a few minutes of game this Sunday against Fortaleza, at 4 pm, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

In addition to the possibility of starting a sequence of matches with the tricolor shirt, Bustos, who debuted last weekend, will meet an important figure in his career: Juan Pablo Vojvoda, coach of the Ceará team, the first to actually give opportunities to striker in professional football.

It was in 2018, at Talleres, that Bustos and Vojvoda worked together. The coach had just arrived at the Cordoba club and the player, revealed in the youth categories, was looking for chances in the top team.

Until the coach’s arrival, Nahuel Bustos had only played for 33 minutes, divided into four performances. With Vojvoda, the striker needed little more than a month to convince the coach that he had the conditions to be a starter.

1 of 3 Nathuel Bustos during São Paulo training session — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Nathuel Bustos during São Paulo training session — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc

Used as a striker and also as a winger on the right side, he started for the first time in September 2018, in the 1-1 draw with Vélez Sarsfield, in which he also scored his first goal for the club. From then on, he never left the team.

In total, Bustos scored five goals in 11 games in that competition, highlighting the two he scored in the classic Cordoba against Belgrano – one of them starting from the defense field and kicking from outside the area to score a goal (see below).

Watch Bustos’ goal for Talleres against Belgrano

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s work, however, did not take off. In the Superliga, Talleres finished in 12th place and, despite eliminating São Paulo in the second phase of the 2019 Copa Libertadores, ended up failing to qualify the team for the group stage. In May, the coach was fired.

Even so, Vojvoda left a small legacy: he became the coach who promoted the most debuts of youth athletes (seven) on the professional team in five years.

— Talleres’ sporting policy is to promote players from the youth categories, and Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s contribution in this regard was important. Nahuel (Bustos), for example, scores his first professional goal for the club under Vojvoda,” said Miguel Cavatorta, director of institutional relations at Talleres, to the ge.

2 of 3 Vojvoda, Fortaleza coach — Photo: Mateus Lotif/Fortaleza EC Vojvoda, Fortaleza coach — Photo: Mateus Lotif/Fortaleza EC

After a quick loan spell at Pachuca, from Mexico, Nahuel Bustos returned to Talleres in the second half of 2019, already under the command of Alexander “Cacique” Medina.

In the 2019/2020 Superliga, he found the good football he had shown with Vojvoda the previous year and scored nine goals in 20 appearances. With these performances, “Pantera” (a nickname given to him by the resemblance to the character Pantera, from the series “El Marginal”) caught the attention of the City Football Group, which bought him to give him to Girona, from Spain.

— Nahuel has a lot of quality. He plays more in the center, but he also works on the outside. He’s a smart player, he likes to go out and play. I hope it works out at São Paulo, he’s a great guy,” said former Brazilian defender Jadson Viera, who works as assistant coach in Alexander Medina’s commission (now at Vélez Sarsfield) and was recently at Internacional with the coach.

Open or central, Nahuel Bustos arrived to be an offensive option in the tricolor cast, lacking attackers with speed to play on the side of the field.

This Sunday, he could win an opportunity to show Rogério Ceni that there are reasons to bet on him. Just like he did with Vojvoda four years ago when he took his first steps in football.

