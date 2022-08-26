Cauã Reymond explains why he did not sign the letter for democracy

Cauã Reymond after Christian Dior show at Montaigne Dior’s flagship store in June 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior)

Cauã Reymond left some people intrigued as to why he had not signed the letter in defense of democracy, which received the support of great names in the artistic world. At 42 years old, the actor, who returns to theaters in September as the protagonist of the film “A Viagem de Pedro”, revealed the reason for not having signed the document.

“I didn’t sign the letter for democracy, because I can’t stop because of work. I have a candidate, but I prefer to keep this matter private”, said Cauã in an interview with Veja.

The actor points out that he prefers to use his social media platforms to promote only content aimed at his artistic career. “I prefer to speak through my works, especially the ones I produce, not the ones I’m invited as an actor, because I have no control over these. But a film like D. Pedro is a way of positioning myself”, he justified.

The Letter for Democracy was created by former students of the USP Law School as a tribute to the 45th anniversary of the “Letter to Brazilians”. The document has more than 3,000 signatures, including bankers, businessmen, jurists and artists.

Among the members of the artistic class are: Fernanda Montenegro, Luisa Sonza, Alinne Moraes, Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethânia, Djavan, Juliette, Antonio Fagundes, Bruno Mazzeo, Gal Costa and more.