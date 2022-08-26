Celebrity dogs: meet those who have a profile on the social network and go wild | TV & Famous

At the dog day, Gshow has put together in a very cute list the profiles of the dogs of the famous who are popular on social networks. Plínio Boss, from Anitta; Gisele Pinscher, by Luísa Sonza; Gringa, by Angelica; Cappuccino Braga, by Ana Maria Braga; Finn Seyfried, by Amanda Seyfried; Apollo, from Alok; Viih Tube’s Lilo and Stitch; Pankeka, Pipoka, Paçoka and Pudim, by Marcos Mion, the dogs by Larissa Manoela; Tokyo, Whey and Peniche, by Ítalo Ferreira; and Estopinha Rossi, by Alexandre Rossi are a success. They have thousands of followers who follow their adventures and messes alongside the family.
Anitta and Plínio — Photo: Reroduction/Instagram
Plínio, Anitta’s dog, is of the Italian Greyhound breed. The pet is known to make a lot of noise when its owner comes home. In addition to the puppy, the singer also takes care of Olavo, Serafim, Alfredo, Afonso and Tobias.
Anitta Dogs — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Plínio Profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Angelica with the dog Gringa — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Angelica’s dog is a hit on the networks that has almost 67,000 fans. The presenter decided to create a profile of the Golden Doodle pet because she took beautiful photos and wanted to share with people.
Gringa Profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Cappuccino Braga – Ana Maria Braga
Ana Maria Braga with Cappuccino Braga — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Capuccino, of the São Bernardo breed, has even been featured in “Mais Você” and was presented to the public on the program. He has almost 26,000 followers and gets them all ready at home. In addition to Capuccino, the presenter is also a tutor for Paçoca.
Ana Maria and Paçoca — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Cappuccino Profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Gisele Pinscher, Britney Spinscher and Duda Beainscher- Luísa Sonza
Luísa Sonza and her puppies — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Gisele, Britney and Duda have more than one profile on the social network. The dogs, of the Pinscher breed, are stars of the song “Cachorrinhas”.
Profile Gisele — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Profile Britney Spinscher — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Profile Duda Beainscher — Photo: Reprdoução/Instagram
Pankeka, Pipoka, Paçoka and Pudding – Marcos Mion
Marcos Mion with the dogs Pankeka, Pipoka, Paçoka and Pudim — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The presenter of Caldeirão is the tutor of four dogs: Pankeka, Pipoka, Paçoka and Pudim. The group formed by a Golden Retriever, two Golden Doodles and a Mini Golden Doodle. The pets live in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo. Pudding was purchased by Mion in the United States.
Mion’s Dogs Profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Amanda Seyfried with Finn — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The Australian Shepherd has nearly 80,000 followers. Finn is still stylish and the actress’ passion. She even took Finn to appear on the David Letterman show.
Finn Profile — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Alok with Apollo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
DJ and wife Romana Novais are tutors of Apollo, of the Samoyed race. The couple has already said that the puppy is very attached to their children Ravi and Raika.
Apollo profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Lilo and Stich – Viih Tube
Viih Tube with Lilo and Stich — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Viih is the owner of Lilo, a 2-year-old dog, and a 1-year-old dog Stitch. Both are German Spitz.
Lilo and Stitch Profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Guilhermina, Valdemar, JJ, Borrachinha, Vitória Regina, Meghan, Harry, Minnie and Levi – Larissa Manoela
Larissa Manoela and her nine dogs — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The actress is a pet mother! She has nine dogs, some mutts and others purebred. The names are: Guilhermina, JJ, Valdemar, Levi, Megan, Mickey, Minnie, Pimenta and Borrachinha.
Larissa Manoela’s dogs profile
Ferreira Dogs – Italo Ferreira
Italo Ferreira with Tokyo (Cane Corso), Whey (American Bully) and Peniche (Siberian Husky) — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The surfer created a profile on social media for his three sons, Tokyo, Cane Corso, Whey, an American Bully and Peniche, a Siberian Husky.
Ferreira dogs profile — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Burst Rossi – Alexandre Rossi
Estopinha Rossi by Alexandre Rossi — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Estopinha became known after her participation in É de Casa together with her tutor, the specialist in animal behavior Alexandre Rossi. The mutt is 13 years old and, before being adopted by the handler, she was returned twice to the shelter for “misbehavior”.
Profile Estopinha Rossi — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram