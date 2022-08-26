Changed cell phone number? See how to update the Caixa Tem registration

The Caixa Tem app has become a great ally of Brazilians. It is important mainly because it brings together in one place the payment of benefits such as Auxílio Brasil, gas vouchers and several others. See why update registration data in the tool to ensure access, for example, when changing mobile number.

For security reasons, the user who needs to register a new contact must seek assistance at Caixa Econômica Federal branches or at a lottery. IT IS need have personal documents at hand, such as RG or even the National Driver’s License (CNH).

Update registration in Caixa Tem

The same guideline applies to those who need to change their email. The point is that this information is considered essential for the recovery of the Caixa Tem account. For this reason, any changes must be included to update the information in order to maintain security and access.

Application users should pay attention to the posts indicative within the tool itself, as the system may request the presentation of personal documents when there is any doubt regarding the authenticity of the information provided.

Caixa also advises users to look for an agency if they do not recognize an email or telephone number that is among the data. This can be an indication of invasion, so the money can end up in the hands of criminals. This is precisely why it is so important to pay attention to the information and keep the registration up to date.

It is worth remembering that any citizen can have an account there, but whoever receives a social benefit automatically opens a Digital Social Savings Account. In addition to the social benefits, Caixa Tem also allows you to make purchases at the machines or on the internet, in addition to borrowing, hire a credit card, check balances and statements, pay bills and slips, make transfers or PIX and enjoy some other services.