Check out five Tim Burton movies available on Disney+

Playback / YouTube – Walt Disney Studios



This Thursday (25) the American filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, writer, animator and artist Tim Burton turns 64 years old. Considered one of the masters of fantastic cinema, his films present gothic, fanciful, eccentric or dark aspects. From his creative mind, unforgettable characters emerged. Check out five Tim Burton films below:

Edward Scissor Hands – Released in 1990, this is considered one of the greatest classics and one of the most memorable productions by Tim Burton. With Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, the film is still of great importance to pop culture. The story follows the life of a creature (Depp) with long scissor blades for fingers. Found by a nice lady, he tries to fit in with society, but not everyone accepts him for who he is.

Dumbo – Disney live-action with the signature of Tim Burton. The producer surprised the audience by retelling the classic story of the elephant capable of flight. Launched in 2019, it has thrilled audiences since its debut on Disney+. Actor Colin Farrell plays a former circus star who discovers that the circus he has dedicated his whole life to is going out of business. He is assigned to care for a baby elephant that was born with giant ears – which make him a laughingstock. His children, however, discover that the young animal has an ability to fly.

Alice in Wonderland – It wasn’t just the Dumbo story that won a fantastic version signed by Tim Burton, this also presents the director’s vision in the live-action of 2010. With Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp and Anne Hathaway in the cast, the film sees Alice (Mia), now 19, returning to the fabulous Wonderland on an adventure. Burton even made a sequel to this film titled “Alice Through the Looking Glass” from 2016 also available on Disney+.

The Home of Peculiar Children – Eva Green, Asa Butterfield and Rupert Everett are in this adaptation of the book “Ms. Peregrine for Peculiar Children” (2016), written by ransom Riggs. In this 2016 film, Tim Burton takes the audience through a journey between different realities and alternate times, along with a magical – but secret – world of children with extraordinary powers.

frankenweenie – Disney+ brings the two versions that Tim Burton made of Frankenweenie. One of them is the original short, released in 1984 with Shelley Duvall in the cast. The second version, on the other hand, is a feature film made in stop-motion and released in 2012. Both tell the story of Victor, who suddenly loses his dog sparky. With the help of science and a touch of fantasy, he brings his friend back to life – but with a few “minor tweaks” – this makes other townspeople not thrilled with the news.