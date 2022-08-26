Check out what’s coming in September on Netflix

In exactly one week, the 9th month of the year begins and in September, the Netflix receives many novelties in its catalog, which also marks the beginning of the last third of the year 2022.

Read more:

Among the highlights of the month of September are productions such as the films “Blonde” and “Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy” and the series “Snake Kai”, “Fate: The Winx Saga” and “Holy”.

Brazilian productions also gain prominence with the arrival of the film “Neighbors”from the series “Only If It’s For Love” and the reality show “Playing With Fire: Brazil”.

Check out the list of what’s new on Netflix in September:

SERIES

September 2nd

The Devil in Ohio

A psychiatrist shelters a young woman who has run away from a mysterious cult, unaware that she is putting her own life and family at risk.

Incredible Women of Bollywood: Season 2

In a season of new beginnings, the protagonists redefine their relationships, careers and personal goals, always maintaining good humor and friendship.

September 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5

Terry changes Cobra Kai’s system. Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat.

september 14

Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens

Who gets who at Hartley High? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing the lives of others.

September 16

Holy

Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.

Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 2

The students of Alfea must protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control her powers.

Blind Marriage: After the Altar – Season 2

It’s time for a new group of singles and bachelors to look for love… without meeting each other in person. It will be possible?

September 21st

Only if it’s for love

Deusa and Tadeu’s band starts to be successful, but not everything is rosy. Eva just wants to be famous. The fates of these three will soon intersect.

Iron Chef Mexico

New talents face off against three of Mexico’s best chefs in a competition for victory and the mythical machete.

September 23th

The Thai Cave Rescue

A youth soccer team is trapped in a cave in Thailand, leading to an international rescue operation. Inspired by a true story.

September 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Power games, sibling rivalry and unscrupulous sabotage: there’s no truce between the Colbys and the Carringtons this season.

September 28

Playing with Fire: Brazil – Season 2

A new group of single men and women put their emotions and desires to the test in a paradise location. Is it all worth it for the R$ 500,000 prize?

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Raphael Rowe, an ex-convict wrongfully convicted, continues to investigate impressive prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

FILMS

1st of september

Neighbors

After a nervous breakdown, Walter (Leandro Hassum) leaves the big city for the countryside. But noisy neighbors put an end to his dream of peace and quiet.

Love in Verona

Julie fulfills her dream of traveling to Verona, where she discovers that she has to share the house she rented with a very hot stranger (Tom Hopper).

September 9

end of the road

A murder and the disappearance of a bag of money turn Brenda’s (Queen Latifah) family trip into a nightmare.

september 14

Broad Peak

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.

September 16

Punishers

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

September 23th

ATHENNA

The tragic death of a young boy sparks a violent clash at the Athena Housing Complex. At the center of the chaos are the victim’s older brothers.

The Jazz Man

From Tyler Perry, this film depicts forbidden love, family drama and 40 years of secrets and lies. All to the sound of a lot of blues.

Lou

A retired woman trying to lead a quiet life must face the ghosts of the past after her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped. With Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney.

September 24

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Ultimate Alchemy

Follow the final mission of the Elric brothers’ epic journey: face an otherworldly threat with the potential to ruin entire countries.

September 28

blonde

Based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

September 30th

rainbow

Follow a teenager’s coming-of-age journey in this story loosely inspired by the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”.

DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS

Untold: The Regatta of the Century (September 6)

Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer (September 7)

Chef’s Table: Pizza (September 7)

Anthrax: US Under Attack (September 8)

The Everest Earthquake (September 14)

The Artist of Deception (September 21)

GameStop vs. Wall Street (September 28)

Entergalactic (September 30th)

CHILDREN AND FAMILY

Ivy and Bean: The Bathroom Ghost (September 2)

Ivy & Bean (September 2)

Ivy and Bean Join the Dance (September 2)

Bee and the Little Kitten (September 6)

Ada Batista, Scientist: Season 3 (September 12)

Go, Dog. Go! – Season 3 (September 19)

Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus (September 23)

My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 2 (September 26)

ANIME