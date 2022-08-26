Civil society launches offensive abroad to shield Brazilian democracy – 08/26/2022

Civil society entities, academics, indigenous people, black movements, jurists and activists come together to denounce human rights violations under the government of Jair Bolsonaro, warn the world about risks to democracy and try to shield the country’s electoral process abroad.

The hope is that any possibility of a democratic rupture in the country in the coming weeks will be met with international condemnation, increasing pressure on Bolsonaro, the military and even businessmen who may have sympathies to the more authoritarian movements.

Starting next week, dozens of events, meetings, seminars and denunciations will be held in Europe and the USA, with the aim of alerting the world to the Brazilian situation.

At the UN, the denunciation agenda will also be intense. As of Monday, around 15 representatives from different civil society groups will meet with the international entity to raise awareness of the situation of attacks against minorities and other human rights issues.

The event was already on the agenda of the international entity. But in the face of attacks on democracy, it takes on a new dimension. All major entities in the sector will be part of the delegation, including Article 19, National Campaign for the Rights to Education, Indigenous Missionary Council, Igarapé Institute, Marielle Franco Institute, Institute for Development and Human Rights, Global Justice and others.

For Antonio Neto, a researcher at Justiça Global, Brazil has experienced in recent years “one of the biggest attacks against democracy in the post-dictatorship period”. “We are one of the most dangerous countries for human rights defenders to act. Violence against indigenous peoples increases with the activities of loggers and illegal mining that advance into their territories. Institutional violence linked to public security has directly affected our population and young people every day. Political violence against black women and parliamentarians has been a constant in the physical and virtual environment”, he said.

“It is in this scenario of deepening racism, machismo and LGBTphobia that our democracy is put in check by a president who encourages violence against people, social movements and civil society organizations, by a government that constantly attacks and reduces spaces for participation of civil society and that has been repeatedly denounced in international spheres for these attacks,” he said.

According to him, the delegation will defend “democracy, human rights and the rights of the people who suffer from this violence”.

Who also warns of the risk of democratic rupture is Enéias da Rosa, from the Articulation for the Monitoring of Human Rights in Brazil. “In the face of all the coup threats that have been narrated by the current president and reelection candidate, whether impacting society and democratic institutions, the electoral process in Brazil marks a very important moment for the democratic game and for the country’s direction. “, said.

“In this sense, guaranteeing free elections and with respect to the results of the polls is fundamental,” he said.

“On the other hand, the democracy agenda in the country, after the redemocratization process, made an important trajectory, but still with many challenges to be overcome”, he admitted.

“The country still has a lot to do to face historical ills that benefit privileged segments and not society as a whole, especially groups that historically suffer violations or that do not have access to basic rights such as indigenous peoples, traditional peoples and communities, the black population in general, but especially black women, youth from the periphery, the LGBTQIA+ community, among others,” he said.

Fernanda Lapa, representative of the IDDH, explained that the mobilization aims to “present and denounce to the international community the cracks that have been caused in our democracy in recent years”.

“Even in the face of so many attacks and setbacks in human rights in Brazil, we have not given up and continue the work of monitoring the main violations of the communities, groups and peoples most affected,” he said.

“We will present several reports prepared democratically with the participation of entities from all regions of Brazil, proving the situation with scientific and serious data and not with news or false speeches that divide our society in a harmful way”, he added.

The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism is also part of the delegation and will take to the UN meetings denunciations of attacks carried out by Bolsonaro’s allies against the press. According to the entity, there was a 350% increase in attacks against media professionals between 2019 and 2021. Last year alone, there were 453 recorded incidents.

On September 1, the People’s Permanent Court will still announce its decision on the complaint that was presented to the body against Bolsonaro. The expectation is that there will be a symbolic condemnation of his government, due to human rights violations, especially with regard to responses to the pandemic.

Between September 12 and 14, Conectas Human Rights will also hold an event at the UN headquarters in Geneva to alert the international community about threats to the electoral system and the functioning of the polls. The offensive tries to take advantage of the concentration of entities and governments, which will be part of the UN Human Rights Council.

Meanwhile, at the main universities in Europe and the USA, a campaign will be launched to make September the “month of defense of Brazilian democracy”. In these centers of excellence, events will debate the political crisis in Brazil and send a clear message of support for democracy.

Some of the largest academic centers in the world, such as Harvard University, Brown and Princeton, are mobilizing to promote debates and seminars on the Brazilian situation and the threats to democracy.

The organizer of the initiative, academic James Green, also indicated that about 50 events will take place around the world in September to try to create an international awareness of the risks that Brazil is currently facing. Green is currently the coordinator of the US Network for Democracy in Brazil and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Washington Brazil Office.

In addition to the US, conferences are being organized in France, Spain, Germany, Portugal and Latin American countries.

A letter will still be delivered in the coming days to the president of the White House, signed by politicians, academics and personalities from around the world. The manifesto aims to curb any possibility that an eventual democratic rupture in Brazil by Jair Bolsonaro has international support or that of governments such as the US.