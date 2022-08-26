Corinthians has youth from the base in re-presentation after a draw with Fluminense

This Friday, Corinthians started the preparation for the duel against Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian Championship. It was the re-presentation of the group after the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, which ended 2-2, against Fluminense, last Wednesday.

Athletes who played for more than 45 minutes at Maracanã remained inside the CT Joaquim Grava for regenerative work. The others went to the lawn and started with the warm-up.

Under the command of Vítor Pereira, the squad carried out transition activities and offensive organization. Finally, the technical commission promoted confrontation works without using the entire length of the lawn.

The material released by the club still shows some players from the base who participated in the training. In the images, midfielder Guilherme Biro, striker Arthur Sousa and Higor, goalkeeper Bruno Carcaioli and defender Alemão, all from the Under-20 team, appear. Added to them are Giovane and Robert Renan, already established in the main team.

On Saturday afternoon, Corinthians players return to CT to continue the preparation for the duel against the Bragança Paulista team. The match, it is worth remembering, takes place this Monday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena.

