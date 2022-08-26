Corinthians team costs less than half of what Flamengo pays, says website

Corinthians has been trying to reformulate its squad with some name signings made by the current president Duílio Monteiro Alves, such as: Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto and Yuri Alberto. With the arrival of these and other players, the Timão has the fourth largest payroll in Brazilcosting less than half that Flamengowhich is the leader of the ranking.

According to the investigation carried out by the Uol Sport based on international data provided by the website capology, the team led by Vítor Pereira has a monthly cost of R$ 16 million reais. As in Brazil the 13th salary is paid, the annual expenditure is R$ 208 million for the maintenance of the corinthian professional cast.

The team that spends the most on salaries in Brazil is Flamengo. The team from Rio de Janeiro has a fixed expense of BRL 36 million per monthto keep its main cast, which in the yearthe total cost is R$ 468 million. This value is 120% higher than the salary sheet of Corinthians, which costs less than half of the team in Rio de Janeiro.

In Brazil, two clubs still have higher expenses than Timão with their squad. First Atletico-MG, which has a cost of R$ 20 million per month, reaching R$ 260 million per year. Then comes rival Palmeiras, with BRL 19 million spent per month and BRL 247 million annually, to fund its squad.

This season, Corinthians is in the fight in two competitions. In the Brazilian Championship, the alvinegra team occupies the fourth place, ten points behind the leader Palmeiras. Already in the Copa do Brasil, Timão is in the semifinals of the tournament, where it duels against Fluminense. In the first game the teams tied by the score of 2 to 2.

