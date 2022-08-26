Cruzeiro files application for suspensive effect after Pezzolano’s conviction

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Paulo Pezzolano not being able to command Cruzeiro against Nutico, this Friday (26) In the early evening of Thursday (25), Cruzeiro filed a request for suspensive effect for Paulo Pezzolano’s conviction at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). There is no deadline for the agency’s response.

On Wednesday (24), the coach was punished with three games of suspension for expulsions against CSA, for Serie B in the Brazilian Championship, and Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil. A game has already been fulfilled.

Regardless of the result, Pezzolano will not be on the edge of the field of the game against Nutico, this Friday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Independência, for the Second Division. In the match scheduled for the Horto stadium, the Uruguayan will receive an automatic suspension for being sent off in a 2-2 draw with Grmio, last Sunday (21), at Arena, in Porto Alegre.

If Cruzeiro gets the suspensive effect, Pezzolano can command the celestial team against Sampaio Corra, on August 30 (Tuesday), at 7 pm, at Castelo, in So Lus, in Maranho.

Expelled against CSA and Fluminense

In the celestial defeat by 3-0 to Fluminense, in Mineiro, Pezzolano received ‘scolding’ from referee Raphael Claus before being sent off, in the 42nd minute. The red card came out after the Uruguayan complained blatantly about an unmarked foul for Cruzeiro, in a move in which the ball hit the arm of defender Manoel, from Tricolor.

In the 1-1 draw between CSA and Cruzeiro, at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, referee Flvio Rodrigues de Souza reported several insults by Paulo Pezzolano. He also said he was threatened by the Uruguayan, who was sent off in the first half of the match valid for the 19th round of Serie B.