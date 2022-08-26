Cruzeiro sells 20,000 tickets and should break a record against Nutico

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Independence to receive a large audience this Friday (26) Cruzeiro will be pushed by its fans this Friday (26), when they host Nutico, at 9:30 pm, at Independência.

According to the latest bulletin released by the celestial club, more than 20 thousand tickets were sold for the match for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The total load of 21 thousand tickets.

If the great presence of the fan is confirmed, Cruzeiro should beat its public record at Independência. So far, the best number of the game against Remo, on May 12, for the Copa do Brasil. At that time, 20,217 fans watched the game.

Serie B leader, with 54 points, Cruzeiro has a 17 advantage over Sport, 5th place, first team outside the G4. Timbu, in turn, has only 21 points in the entire competition, the bottom of the table and fighting against relegation Series C.

The five largest audiences of Cruzeiro no Horto

Cruzeiro 1×0 Remo, 05/12/2022, Copa do Brasil – 20,217

Cruzeiro 1×0 Grmio, 05/08/2022, Brazilian Championship B – 19,893

Cruise 2×2 Villa Nova, 02/20/2022, Campeonato Mineiro – 18,098

Cruzeiro 2×2 Atltico-MG, 08/26/2012, Brazilian Championship – 17,901

Cruzeiro 1×0 Figueirense, 06/16/2012, Brazilian Championship – 17,883