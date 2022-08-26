Cruzeiro vs Náutico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Náutico face each other this Friday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 26th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

+ See the updated table of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

The game will be played at the stadium, in the capital of Minas Gerais, due to the holding of a musical event, in Mineirão.

Cruzeiro remains sovereign in the lead, with 54 points, and can open 13 for the runner-up at the end of the round. The possibility of distance to fifth place, first outside the G-4, is 20 points, in case of victory. The team returns to play in BH after 20 days and already has a 99.99% chance of access. At Independência, Cruzeiro has already played five games in 2022, with four wins and one draw.

Náutico, on the other hand, had another busy week after the defeat to Vila Nova, in direct confrontation against relegation, with the resignations of executive Ari Barros, coach Elano Blumer and requests for the dismissal of defender Bruno Bispo and striker Jhonatan Jesus. In this way, coach Dado Cavalcanti, Timbu’s fifth in the season, took over on Monday and had just four days to build the team, which will at least try to score at Independência. Something rare.

That’s because in history, in 17 clashes between the two teams in Belo Horizonte, the most that Náutico managed was four draws.

Broadcast: SportTV and Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Fábio Júnior and Henrique Fernandes; Janette Mara Arcanjo commands Central do Apito.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Martin Varini (Paulo Pezzolano suspended)

After four games repeating the team, Cruzeiro will have at least one change between the holders. Chay is suspended. In his vacancy, the main options are Wesley Gasolina and Rafa Silva. If the option is for the former, Bruno Rodrigues will be moved to play in the left midfielder, approaching Luvannor. If Rafa is chosen, he will play this role, and Bruno will follow the attack’s right.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu, Wesley Gasolina (Rafa Silva) and Daniel Jr.; Bruno Guimaraes and Luvannor

Who is out: João Paulo and Waguininho (medical department); Chay and Paulo Pezzonalo (suspended)

hanging: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Neto Moura, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Cabral and Willian Oliveira

+ More Cruise news

Nautical – Technician: Dado Cavalcanti

2 of 3 Dado Cavalcanti, Náutico coach — Photo: Tiago Caldas Dado Cavalcanti, Náutico coach — Photo: Tiago Caldas

For his debut, Dado Cavalcanti decided to modify the tactical scheme that Náutico had been using in the last matches, giving up the three defenders and betting on the 4-4-2.

So, interestingly, two players who were nominated by Elano should start playing. In midfield, midfielder Thomas gains a new opportunity to start as a starter, while in attack, Júlio Vitor will form the duo with the experienced Kieza.

For the match, the Paraguayan midfielder Richard Franco remains vetoed, still recovering from a muscle injury in the thigh.

Likely lineup: Bruno; Anilson, Maurício, João Paulo and João Lucas; Jobson, Thomaz, Souza and Jean Carlos; Julio Vitor and Kieza.

Who is out: Richard Franco, Geuvânio, Djavan, Lucas Paraíba, Léo Passos, Hereda and Bryan (all injured).

hanging: Wellington, Kieza, Luis Phelipe, Nascimento and Robinho.

+ More news from Nautical

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA/PR)

Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA/PR) Assistant 1: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) Assistant 2: Lilian da Silva Fernandes Bruno (RJ)

Lilian da Silva Fernandes Bruno (RJ) VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Vinicius Furlan (SP) Fourth referee: Murilo Francisco Misson Junior (MG)