Danny DeVito REAFFIRMS his Penguin was better than Colin Farrell’s in ‘Batman’

the legendary actor Danny DeVito has as one of his great characters in his career the eternal Penguin, a villain he played in the classic of Tim Burton‘Batman: Returns (1992)‘. Like the fans, the star himself seems to have a lot of affection for the project when defining his version of Oswald Cobblepot as the best in cinema.

DeVito was in an interview with daughter Lucy for VanityFair in which she answered questions while going through a lie detector test. One of the questions was precisely what he thinks about the Penguin of Colin Farrellwho played the villain in ‘Batman‘ (2021). Without mincing words, DeVito snapped:

“I love Colin, he’s an amazing guy. But my Penguin was better!”, said the veteran actor. Taking advantage of the fact that he was passing the polygraph test, he asks the professional if she lied. Upon hearing that he told the truth, the actor bursts out laughing saying “Of course I did… In my opinion”.

Danny DeVito had already revealed a preference for his version of the Penguin before. The star even ripped silk for Colin Farrell, but in the end he preferred Tim Burton’s version for the Batman universe. Know more.

“Two years patrolling the streets as Batman (Pattinson), causing fear in the hearts of criminals, led Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and important figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his dear citizens.”

“When a killer attacks Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the criminal underworld, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (JTurturro) and Edward Nashton/Riddler (Damage). As the evidence begins to get personal and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

Robert Pattinson star in the lead role. The cast still has Zoë Kravitz (Cat Woman), Paul Dano (Charade), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Colin Farrell (Penguin).

