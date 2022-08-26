Dave Filoni praises the series

Director of multiple episodes in the first season of Ahsoka, Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) is very pleased with the progress made so far.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, it’s everything I could hope for. I never dreamed of directing a live-action series as I felt I was learning over the years. So it’s wonderful to be the person guiding the character across different media, I think it gives an unusual consistency to what we see in other projects.”

declared to the podcast Dagobah Dispatch.

“Often, when you’re an animator, you watch your creation as a spin-off, something other people run. So you never know. And you want to take care of these characters because you know them so well and it’s a really unique situation that we’re in. There’s no other way to put it. The simple answer is just: ‘Yes, this is amazing.’ “

It is worth remembering that principal photography is in progress.

Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.