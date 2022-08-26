David Luiz and Vargas. Viral hepatitis and depression. More than idols, more than players, people. With serious problems – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

two stars from Atletico Mineiro It’s from Flamengo.

Players who defended the Chilean and Brazilian national teams.

Millionaires, after stints at powerful European clubs such as Napoli, Chelsea, PSG, Arsenal.





32 and 35 years.

But, behind the image of athletes with a perfect physique, with a settled financial life, idolatry, the fragility to which everyone is subject.



Depression and viral hepatitis.

Eduardo Vargas’ situation is quite complicated.

The attacker was already very shaken. He lived through the frustration of the best generation of players born in Chile not getting a place in the Qatar World Cup. Just like in the 2018 World Cup.

Alexis Sánchez, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aránguiz, Gary Medel, Isla and Vargas formed the team that made the Chilean population mourn. The last game of the South American Qualifiers provoked collective crying from the team and the fans, in the defeat to Uruguay, in Santiago, by 2 to 0, on March 22nd.

Vargas had already ceased to be a starter in Chile. And at Atlético Mineiro, he also stopped being Hulk’s ideal companion. He started to follow the beginning of the games on the bench.





Speed, sprints, dribbling and opportunism are no longer the same.

But for a professional used to admiration and applause, reserve is excruciating. In the Brazilian, reserve Vargas scored one goal and provided two assists, in 14 matches.

Worse only in Libertadores de America. In the 203 minutes he was on the field, in seven games, he didn’t score a single goal.

To turn everything into chaos, in the 50th minute of the second half of the fundamental match in Libertadores, against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, he did not conform and complained about a foul not marked by the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán.

The attacker got angry and made a point of facing him, charging him, putting his hand on his face. And he was expelled. He is one of Atlético Mineiro’s best penalty takers. He couldn’t knock. His team lost the spot in the Libertadores semifinal to Palmeiras, 6-5, on penalties.

Vargas ended up as the scapegoat for defeat.

He was fined and removed by Cuca.

Since the 11th he has not been selected at Atlético.

The coach was disgusted with the attacker’s attitude.





To make matters worse, Atletico organized supporters decided, as usual, to stay ambush at the entrance to Cidade do Galo, the club’s training center.

Fans demanded, cursed, threatened Vargas.

The Chilean not only opened his car window but listened to the complaints.

He revealed that he would look for the command of the organized to explain himself.

To apologize.

But, faced with this scenario, in the deepest depression, he had no other way out. Other than seeking professional help.

“After the expulsion, I fell into depression. I felt like I wanted nothing. I didn’t want to go out on the street, I didn’t want to go to the supermarket. Even my children came over the weekend. We stayed here with my friends and their children. “

“We went out here on the playground [do condomínio], and I could have taken it to the mall, you know? Anywhere for them to enjoy. But I didn’t feel like it. Because I knew that maybe the Atletico, the fan, would look at me differently.”

“I’m in a bad phase, but for that I already apologized to my teammates, my coach Cuca. I didn’t have the opportunity to apologize to the fans. I want to say that I’m very sorry because of the elimination of Libertadores. every fan who is always supporting in the stadium. I was upset.”

He sought help from Lincoln Nunes, a “mental trainer”, a specialist in sports performance, and is currently undergoing treatment for depression.

The revelation of his psychological state to TV Globo Minas mobilized the athletics management and coaching staff. Vargas won the support of the players and Cuca. The rapprochement could cause it to be re-scaled.

But the treatment for depression will continue.

As for David Luiz, the picture is still uncertain.

The player, who quickly gained respect and became one of Flamengo’s leaders since he arrived last year, began to show signs of extreme fatigue about 15 days ago. More headaches.





An elite player, he was soon subjected to a battery of tests. And they pointed to signs of viral hepatitis. Confirmation arrived in the last few days. Even so, the player showed strength, physical potential to train.

But his condition was rapidly diminishing. He was one of the best players in the match against Sao Paulo on Wednesday. And he asked for replacement.

He denied having any muscle pain. She let slip that her problem was “a little bit more serious.”

With the disclosure of viral hepatitis, a disease that causes swelling in the liver, David Luiz has already been removed from the classic against Botafogo.

And underwent deeper examinations today.

Viral hepatitis, if left untreated, can lead to cirrhosis, which is liver failure. The organ has several functions.

The main one is detoxification of the body.

There is concern in Flamengo’s medical department.

Vargas and David Luiz.

Two football stars.

But subject to the same problems as the most common of mortals…



