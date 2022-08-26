David Luiz speaks for the 1st time after disclosure of viral hepatitis in Flamengo; see message

David Luiz has viral hepatitis and is being observed by Flamengo’s medical department

After disclosure of viral hepatitisthe defender David Luizof Flamengospoke this Thursday (25) through his social networks.

In post on Instagramthe defender thanked the messages of support he has been receiving from fans and said that “it’s fine”.

“We continue in the battle! Thank you Nation for your support and messages with me! I’m fine. God is good all the time!”, he wrote.

Last Wednesday (24), David Luiz felt bad during the game against Sao Paulofor the Brazil’s Cupand left the game at halftime, being replaced by Fabricio Bruno.

After the match, the coach Dorival Jr. was asked about the situation involving the defender. However, the commander preferred to exercise caution and wait for the medical department.

“I don’t know if you’re worried about the next match, but it’s natural that it’s a worrying situation. I believe that tomorrow the medical department should give us some information. something in relation to an athlete who has been pre-evaluated by the medical department. Tomorrow, for sure, we will have something more tangible and safer to pass on to everyone”, he said.

See below for information about the disease.:

What is viral hepatitis?

Initially, all inflammation of the liver is hepatitis. It can be due to several causes, such as virus infection, medication use, use of alcohol and other drugs, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases or genetic diseases.

What are the symptoms?

Some of the most common symptoms are: tiredness, fever, malaise, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellow skin and eyes, dark urine and pale stools.

What is the treatment?

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A. The most important thing is to avoid self-medication to relieve symptoms, since the use of unnecessary drugs or drugs that are toxic to the liver can worsen the condition. The doctor will be able to prescribe the most appropriate medication to improve comfort and ensure adequate nutritional balance, including the replacement of fluids lost through vomiting and diarrhea. Hospitalization is indicated only in cases of acute liver failure (WHO, 2018a).

